Early voting for SWLA begins Saturday, Sept. 30

Early voting for the Oct. 14 state primary election will begin on Saturday, Sept. 30, for residents who want to vote early or will be out of the parish on election day.

You can vote early at the following times and locations:

Calcasieu Parish

Registrar of Voters Office, room 7 - 1000 Ryan Street, Lake Charles - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7

West Calcasieu Business Center - 500A N. Huntington Street, Sulphur - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7

Moss Bluff Library - 261 Parish Road, Moss Bluff -8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7

Cameron Parish

Cameron West Annex - 148 Smith Circle, Cameron - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7

Grand Lake Firemans Center - 963 Hwy 384, Grand Lake - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Wednesday, Oct. 4

Hackberry Recreation Center - 1250 Recreation Center Lane, Hackberry - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Friday, Oct. 6

Beauregard Parish

204 S. Stewart Street, DeRidder - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7

Allen Parish

105 N. Fifth Street, Oberlin - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7

Vernon Parish

Annex - 301 E. Courthouse Street, Leesville - 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7

Items on the ballot include state treasurer, three constitutional amendments, and Ward 7 justice of the peace.

Always bring photo identification when voting. Call 337-721-4000 if you have any questions, or click HERE.

