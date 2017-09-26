Early voting for SWLA begins Saturday, Sept. 30 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Early voting for SWLA begins Saturday, Sept. 30

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Early voting for the Oct. 14 state primary election will begin on Saturday, Sept. 30, for residents who want to vote early or will be out of the parish on election day.

You can vote early at the following times and locations:

Calcasieu Parish

  • Registrar of Voters Office, room 7 - 1000 Ryan Street, Lake Charles - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7
  • West Calcasieu Business Center - 500A N. Huntington Street, Sulphur - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7 
  • Moss Bluff Library - 261 Parish Road, Moss Bluff -8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7

Cameron Parish 

  • Cameron West Annex - 148 Smith Circle, Cameron - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7
  • Grand Lake Firemans Center - 963 Hwy 384, Grand Lake - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Wednesday, Oct. 4 
  • Hackberry Recreation Center - 1250 Recreation Center Lane, Hackberry - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Friday, Oct. 6

Beauregard Parish

  • 204 S. Stewart Street, DeRidder - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7 

Allen Parish

  • 105 N. Fifth Street, Oberlin - 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7 

Vernon Parish 

  • Annex - 301 E. Courthouse Street, Leesville - 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7 

Items on the ballot include state treasurer, three constitutional amendments, and Ward 7 justice of the peace. 

Always bring photo identification when voting. Call 337-721-4000 if you have any questions, or click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Early voting for SWLA begins Saturday, Sept. 30

    Early voting for SWLA begins Saturday, Sept. 30

    Friday, September 29 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-09-29 19:24:22 GMT

    Early voting for the October 14 Calcasieu Parish primary election will begin on Saturday, Sept. 30, for residents who want to vote early or will be out of the parish on election day. You can vote early at the following times and locations: Registrar of Voters Office, room 7 - 1000 Ryan Street, Lake Charles -8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.- Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7 West Calcasieu Business Center- 500A N. Huntington Street, Sulphur -8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.- Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7&...

    More >>

    Early voting for the October 14 Calcasieu Parish primary election will begin on Saturday, Sept. 30, for residents who want to vote early or will be out of the parish on election day. You can vote early at the following times and locations: Registrar of Voters Office, room 7 - 1000 Ryan Street, Lake Charles -8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.- Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7 West Calcasieu Business Center- 500A N. Huntington Street, Sulphur -8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.- Sat. Sept. 30- Sat. Oct. 7&...

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 EB near Enterprise Blvd.

    TRAFFIC: Accident on I-10 EB near Enterprise Blvd.

    Friday, September 29 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-09-29 16:54:09 GMT
    Accident on I-10 eastbound near Enterprise Boulevard (Source: Google maps)Accident on I-10 eastbound near Enterprise Boulevard (Source: Google maps)

    An accident on I-10 eastbound near Enterprise Boulevard is causing traffic to back up. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    An accident on I-10 eastbound near Enterprise Boulevard is causing traffic to back up. If possible, please find alternate routes. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm day today, with cooler, and less humid conditions over the weekend

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm day today, with cooler, and less humid conditions over the weekend

    Friday, September 29 2017 11:58 AM EDT2017-09-29 15:58:58 GMT
    Beautiful weekend ahead!Beautiful weekend ahead!

    Through the rest of today, we will have very few clouds build up and we are not expecting any rain.  Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, however. By the evening hours and overnight, that is when we will begin to cool down and feel more like fall! Conditions should be very favorable for Friday Night football this evening. By tonight, rain chances will be down to zero percent. Skies will be clear and we’ll start the day with sunny skies on Saturday. 

    More >>

    Through the rest of today, we will have very few clouds build up and we are not expecting any rain.  Temperatures will still be warm this afternoon, however. By the evening hours and overnight, that is when we will begin to cool down and feel more like fall! Conditions should be very favorable for Friday Night football this evening. By tonight, rain chances will be down to zero percent. Skies will be clear and we’ll start the day with sunny skies on Saturday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly