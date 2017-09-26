Jillian Corder anchors 7News First at Four alongside Agnes DeRouen. She joined KPLC in July 2015 as a reporter and was promoted to the anchor chair less than a year later.
She comes back to her home market after spending three years in Northeast Louisiana at KNOE in Monroe, where she served as an anchor, reporter and producer. A 2012 journalism graduate from Northwestern State University, Jill was a reporter and anchor for NSU 22, host of the University President's interview show "Where Great Things Happen," and a reporter for the student-run radio station on campus.
Jillian grew up in Allen Parish and graduated as valedictorian from Oakdale High School in 2009. She found her love for news at an early age when she was interviewed at 10 years old for being an Honorary Colonel for the State of Louisiana.
Ever since, she has had a passion for being in front and behind the camera. In June 2016, Jillian married the love of her life and colleague, KPLC Sports Anchor Brady Renard.
Contact Jillian by emailing her at jcorder@kplctv.com.
Follow her on Facebook
And on Twitter
The defense has rested in Stacy Johnson's first-degree murder trial. Johnson is accused of murdering Robert Colston Sr. Johnson was 16 at the time the 79-year-old Colston died. When court resumes at 1 p.m., the court is expected to discuss with the defendant whether he understands his right to testify. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her HERE. A juvenile relative of Stacy Johnson took the stand today as the defense put on its case. The witness dispute...More >>
The defense has rested in Stacy Johnson's first-degree murder trial. Johnson is accused of murdering Robert Colston Sr. Johnson was 16 at the time the 79-year-old Colston died. When court resumes at 1 p.m., the court is expected to discuss with the defendant whether he understands his right to testify. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her HERE. A juvenile relative of Stacy Johnson took the stand today as the defense put on its case. The witness dispute...More >>
A gas station casino north of Moss Bluff was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night. Authorities say that a man entered Buddy's Casino, at 6191 U.S. 171 North, with a handgun around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The man forced an employee into a back room and demanded money, said Cmdr. James McGee, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. After stealing money, the suspect was seen on surveillance footage leaving the casino on foot, headed toward 171. The suspect is described as approximate...More >>
A gas station casino north of Moss Bluff was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night. Authorities say that a man entered Buddy's Casino, at 6191 U.S. 171 North, with a handgun around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The man forced an employee into a back room and demanded money, said Cmdr. James McGee, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. After stealing money, the suspect was seen on surveillance footage leaving the casino on foot, headed toward 171. The suspect is described as approximate...More >>
No major changes are expected with the forecast for the next few days. And that means the heat and humidity will remain in place along with a slight chance of rain. A cold front will arrive later this week and should bring a slight drop in humidity just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be warm and humid overnight into Wednesday morning with lows ranging from the mid 60s north of I-10 to the mid 70s at the coast.More >>
No major changes are expected with the forecast for the next few days. And that means the heat and humidity will remain in place along with a slight chance of rain. A cold front will arrive later this week and should bring a slight drop in humidity just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will be warm and humid overnight into Wednesday morning with lows ranging from the mid 60s north of I-10 to the mid 70s at the coast.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Human Services Housing Department is planning to host a Landlord Recruitment and Retention session.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Human Services Housing Department is planning to host a Landlord Recruitment and Retention session.More >>