LIVE UPDATES: Defense rests in Stacy Johnson's first-degree murder trial

Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
The defense has rested in Stacy Johnson's first-degree murder trial.

Johnson is accused of murdering Robert Colston Sr.  Johnson was 16 at the time the 79-year-old Colston died.

When court resumes at 1 p.m., the court is expected to discuss with the defendant whether he understands his right to testify.

A juvenile relative of Stacy Johnson took the stand today as the defense put on its case. The witness disputed the earlier testimony of a girl who said Stacy had said he shot someone.

The witness also denied ever seeing Stacy with a gun. The witness says in a picture of Stacy pointing a gun, it was a "fake gun."

In another photo, the witness admits Stacy is holding a "real" gun but says it didn't belong to Stacy, but that he, the witness owned it.

