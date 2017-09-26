CPPJ seeking donations for winter drive

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Human Services Department and the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Continuum of Care are seeking donations for this year's "Winter Drive-By."

The drive aims to help provide items for approximately 350 homeless and less fortunate residents in the area.

Between Oct. 1 - Nov. 9, residents can drop off toiletries, tote bags, and other necessary items at the following locations during regular business hours:

Lake Charles

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Administration Building, 1015 Pithon St.

Allen P. August Multipurpose Building, 2001 Moeling St.

Business and Career Solutions Center, 2424 Third St.

United Way of Southwest Louisiana, 815 Ryan St.

Calcasieu Parish Public Library, Central Branch, 310 W. Claude St.

Sulphur

City Hall, 101 N. Huntington St.

Calcasieu Parish Public Library, Sulphur Regional Branch, 1160 Cypress St.

West Cal Arena and Events Center, 401 Arena Road.

Westlake

Managan Recreation Center, 1000 McKinley St.

City Hall, 1001 Mulberry St.

Here is a list of items needed:

Travel sizes

Deodorant

Shampoo

Conditioner

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Mouthwash

Shaving cream

Plastic bandages

First-aid kits

Tissues

Baby wipes

Hand sanitizer

The following regular-sized items are also needed:

Dental floss

Disposable razors

Soap

Hairbrushes

30 SPF (or higher) sunblock

Shoe insoles

Cough drops

Diapers

Solid color towels and washcloths

Mosquito repellant

Sturdy totes and backpacks

These items will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 15 and 16, at the Business and Career Solutions Center, 2424 Third St., Lake Charles. You must have an original, valid Louisiana license, photo ID or passport to receive items. No copies will be accepted.

For more information, call 337-721-4030 (ext. 5120 or ext. 5045) or visit www.cppj.net/winterdrive.

