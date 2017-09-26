CPPJ seeking donations for winter drive - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPPJ seeking donations for winter drive

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Winter Drive (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury) Winter Drive (Source: Calcasieu Parish Police Jury)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury's Human Services Department and the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Continuum of Care are seeking donations for this year's "Winter Drive-By."

The drive aims to help provide items for approximately 350 homeless and less fortunate residents in the area.

Between Oct. 1 - Nov. 9, residents can drop off toiletries, tote bags, and other necessary items at the following locations during regular business hours:

Lake Charles

  • Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Administration Building, 1015 Pithon St.
  • Allen P. August Multipurpose Building, 2001 Moeling St.
  • Business and Career Solutions Center, 2424 Third St.
  • United Way of Southwest Louisiana, 815 Ryan St.
  • Calcasieu Parish Public Library, Central Branch, 310 W. Claude St.

Sulphur

  • City Hall, 101 N. Huntington St.
  • Calcasieu Parish Public Library, Sulphur Regional Branch, 1160 Cypress St.
  • West Cal Arena and Events Center, 401 Arena Road.

Westlake

  • Managan Recreation Center, 1000 McKinley St.
  • City Hall, 1001 Mulberry St.

Here is a list of items needed:

Travel sizes

  • Deodorant
  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Toothpaste
  • Toothbrushes
  • Mouthwash
  • Shaving cream
  • Plastic bandages
  • First-aid kits
  • Tissues
  • Baby wipes
  • Hand sanitizer

The following regular-sized items are also needed:

  • Dental floss
  • Disposable razors
  • Soap
  • Hairbrushes
  • 30 SPF (or higher) sunblock
  • Shoe insoles
  • Cough drops
  • Diapers
  • Solid color towels and washcloths
  • Mosquito repellant
  • Sturdy totes and backpacks

These items will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 15 and 16, at the Business and Career Solutions Center, 2424 Third St., Lake Charles. You must have an original, valid Louisiana license, photo ID or passport to receive items. No copies will be accepted.

For more information, call 337-721-4030 (ext. 5120 or ext. 5045) or visit www.cppj.net/winterdrive.

