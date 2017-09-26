Authorities say couple arrested after malnourished 5-year-old gi - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities say couple arrested after malnourished 5-year-old girl brought to hospital with lacerated kidney, bruises and sores

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Brian Fisher (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
Tammi Campbell (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

A Vinton couple is under arrest after a malnourished child brought to a hospital was found to have a lacerated kidney and several sores, bruises and rashes, authorities said.

Detectives found the home in which the 5-year-old girl lived to be unkempt, with animal urine and feces throughout the residence, said Cmdr. James McGee, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman. Three other children were living in the home - a 9-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old.

The children's father told detectives that the kids were at times locked inside their bedrooms with the windows nailed shut and covered with garbage bags, McGee said. They would be left without food or water for several hours, sometimes overnight and into the morning. 

The girl was transported to a hospital in New Orleans and the children placed in the care of the Department of Children & Family Services.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating on Sept. 22 after receiving a report from hospital staff who were treating the 5-year-old girl for seizures, said Cmdr. James McGee.

The children's mother, Tammi S. Campbell, 40, was arrested Sept. 23 on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Judge Clayton Davis set bond at $15,000.

She posted bail on Sept. 24 and was released from jail, but she was arrested again on Sept. 25 - following the children's father's interview with detectives - and charged with three counts of cruelty to a juvenile. Judge Ron Ware set her bond at $225,000.

The children's father, Brian S. Fisher, 40, was also arrested and charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and three counts of cruelty to a juvenile. Ware set bond at $325,000.

Deputy Sr. Cpl. Elliot Phillips was the initial arresting deputy.  Detectives Ben Hare and Michelle Robinson are the lead investigators.

