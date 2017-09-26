Authorities working to identify man who robbed gas station casino at gunpoint

Authorities are seeking public's help identifying suspect in armed robbery in Moss Bluff. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

A gas station casino north of Moss Bluff was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night.

Authorities say that a man entered Buddy's Casino, at 6191 U.S. 171 North, with a handgun around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

The man forced an employee into a back room and demanded money, said Cmdr. James McGee, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. After stealing money, the suspect was seen on surveillance footage leaving the casino on foot, headed toward 171.

The suspect is described as approximately 6-foot tall and was last seen wearing dark colored clothing and a black mask.

McGee asked anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

Detective Randall Ravia is the lead investigator.

