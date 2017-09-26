Authorities working to identify man who robbed gas station casin - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

BREAKING

Authorities working to identify man who robbed gas station casino at gunpoint

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
Authorities are seeking public's help identifying suspect in armed robbery in Moss Bluff. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Authorities are seeking public's help identifying suspect in armed robbery in Moss Bluff. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) -

A gas station casino north of Moss Bluff was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night.

Authorities say that a man entered Buddy's Casino, at 6191 U.S. 171 North, with a handgun around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

The man forced an employee into a back room and demanded money, said Cmdr. James McGee, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. After stealing money, the suspect was seen on surveillance footage leaving the casino on foot, headed toward 171.

The suspect is described as approximately 6-foot tall and was last seen wearing dark colored clothing and a black mask.

McGee asked anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect to call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.

Detective Randall Ravia is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Authorities working to identify man who robbed gas station casino at gunpoint

    Authorities working to identify man who robbed gas station casino at gunpoint

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 11:19 AM EDT2017-09-26 15:19:54 GMT
    Authorities are seeking public's help identifying suspect in armed robbery in Moss Bluff. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)Authorities are seeking public's help identifying suspect in armed robbery in Moss Bluff. (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
    A gas station casino north of Moss Bluff was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night. Authorities say that a man entered Buddy's Casino, at 6191 U.S. 171 North, with a handgun around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The man forced an employee into a back room and demanded money, said Cmdr. James McGee, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. After stealing money, the suspect was seen on surveillance footage leaving the casino on foot, headed toward 171. The suspect is described as approximate...More >>
    A gas station casino north of Moss Bluff was robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night. Authorities say that a man entered Buddy's Casino, at 6191 U.S. 171 North, with a handgun around 11:40 p.m. Sunday. The man forced an employee into a back room and demanded money, said Cmdr. James McGee, with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. After stealing money, the suspect was seen on surveillance footage leaving the casino on foot, headed toward 171. The suspect is described as approximate...More >>

  • Hurricane Maria’s path of destruction

    Hurricane Maria’s path of destruction

    Hurricane Maria’s path of destruction

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 10:26 AM EDT2017-09-26 14:26:34 GMT
    Hurricane MariaHurricane Maria

    As Hurricane Maria makes its final departure away from the U.S. coastline over the next couple of days, the name will be retired but the devastation left behind will last for decades, possibly even a lifetime in some of the hardest hit areas of the Caribbean. 

    More >>

    As Hurricane Maria makes its final departure away from the U.S. coastline over the next couple of days, the name will be retired but the devastation left behind will last for decades, possibly even a lifetime in some of the hardest hit areas of the Caribbean. 

    More >>

  • Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warns students about homecoming pranks

    Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warns students about homecoming pranks

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:14 AM EDT2017-09-26 09:14:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants to warn those thinking about homecoming pranks. Last week, on Monday CPSO, received two complaints, one on Dietrich Loop and one on Toulouse Drive, both in Lake Charles, in reference to students from a local high school causing damage to the residences. CPSO released this statement:   During the investigation, it was learned that 8 students were responsible for breaking a basketball goal and spray painting vulgar graffiti on the dri...More >>
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants to warn those thinking about homecoming pranks. Last week, on Monday CPSO, received two complaints, one on Dietrich Loop and one on Toulouse Drive, both in Lake Charles, in reference to students from a local high school causing damage to the residences. CPSO released this statement:   During the investigation, it was learned that 8 students were responsible for breaking a basketball goal and spray painting vulgar graffiti on the dri...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly