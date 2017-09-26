Authorities working to identify man who robbed gas station casino at gunpoint

As Hurricane Maria makes its final departure away from the U.S. coastline over the next couple of days, the name will be retired but the devastation left behind will last for decades, possibly even a lifetime in some of the hardest hit areas of the Caribbean.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The first-degree murder trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson continued Monday. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom right now and is live tweeting more information. The state put three female witnesses on the stand and one of them confirmed that videos of Johnson pointing a gun were from her phone. Johnson was accused of killing 79-year-old Robert Colston Senior in June 2016. Several juvenile girls testified they saw Johnson in the area where Colston crashed his truck on...More >>
