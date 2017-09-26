Hurricane Maria’s path of destruction

As Hurricane Maria makes its final departure away from the U.S. coastline over the next couple of days, the name will be retired but the devastation left behind will last for decades, possibly even a lifetime in some of the hardest hit areas of the Caribbean.

Maria strengthened to a category five storm before hitting the island of Dominica and only slightly weakened to a category four storm before striking Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2 mph shy of being classified as a category five.

According to a CNN report, at least 15 were confirmed dead in Dominica with dozens more missing, one person died in the U.S. Virgin Islands, with at least 10 dead in Puerto Rico as a result of Hurricane Maria.

The devastation left behind wrecked the island of Dominica, destroying most all the homes and ravaging the tropical landscape of the tiny island, leaving “The Nature Island of the Caribbean”, as it’s known, in ruins.

The storm then wreaked havoc on parts of the U.S. Virgin Islands, especially St. Croix, still as a category five hurricane.

As Maria approached Puerto Rico, an eye-wall replacement cycle resulted in a slight drop in wind speed to 155 mph, technically classifying the storm a strong category four on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but the damage to the island of Puerto Rico was still catastrophic.

The entire power grid was wiped out on the island, along with most of the agriculture with flooding being the other main impact that trapped many attempting to flee from the rising waters, with dams on the brink of failure.

The storm also caused extensive damage to the northern coastline of the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos before turning northward into the Atlantic, barely missing the Bahamas to the east and eventually weakening off the coast of North Carolina before departing toward the north Atlantic.

