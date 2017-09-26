Copy-5 overnight shootings leave 2 dead, 4 others injured

It was a busy night for the Baton Rouge Police Department, as officers responded to five different shooting scenes that left two people dead.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome released a statement on overnight violence in the city of Baton Rouge.

She says:

Again, our community experienced gun violence. There were mutiple shootings in a number of neighborhoods last night in our city. I witnessed a number of concerned citizens wondering if their family members were among the deceased. I also witnessed many spectators. We need people who witness the violence to say something. Do not be afraid to protect your own neighborhoods and families. Law enforcement officers are here to help, but they must know about these situations to get these criminals off our streets. This violence must stop... now. However, it takes all of us to make this happen.

ROSENWALD PLACE - 12:15 A.M.

The most recent shooting happened in the parking lot of the Rosenwald Place Apartments on Rosenwald Rd., which runs between Scenic Hwy and Scotland Ave. south of I-110.

Witnesses said one person was shot and killed around midnight. BRPD is investigating the shooting, but has not released any official information about it.

SCOTLAND AVE. - AROUND MIDNIGHT

Also around midnight, police reported one person was injured in a shooting on Scotland Avenue near Blount Road. Not many details are known at this time about that one.

ST. VINCENT DE PAUL DR. - 11:15 p.m.

Preliminary information on another shooting indicates one victim was allegedly shot on St. Vincent de Paul Drive near Florida Boulevard. The shooting reportedly happened around 11:15 p.m. The victim's condition is unknown.

CEZANNE AVE. - 10 P.M.

Prior to those two shootings, two people were shot at an apartment complex on Cezanne Avenue just before 10 p.m. Officials said one of those victims died and another was taken to the hospital.

LOBDELL BLVD. - 10 P.M.

Investigators said just minutes later, a shooting at an apartment complex on Lobdell Boulevard sent another person to the hospital.

The conditions of the surviving victims in those two shootings are unknown.

Police have not released any names and it is unknown if any suspects are in custody. Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

