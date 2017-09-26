TEEN REPORT: College prep program - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TEEN REPORT: College prep program

By KPLC Digital Staff
College can be pretty costly these days, but the Calcasieu Parish School System has a program that is saving students money and time.

17-year-old Ryan Byrne is a senior at Barbe High School. He's also a freshman at McNeese State University.

Ryan says, "College for free? Sign me up, let’s go."

Ryan is enrolled in a dual enrollment program that gives students the opportunity to take college classes in high school.

Ryan says, "Financially, it’s really good because my first year of college is basically completely free because CPSB (Calcasieu Parish School Board) is paying for it. And it’s helping me move ahead in my college years. I’m jumping into college as a sophomore next year and pretty much wherever I decide to go."

The Calcasieu Parish school system partners with Mcneese and Sowela. About 1,000 students are in the dual enrollment program. Jerald Lewis is one of the 150 students who take McNeese classes full-time.

Jerald says, "I think in getting a job some companies may say hey this person is a little more accelerated than the next person in line because I started a year early. In a way, I was ready to get to the mature part of my school."

Even though Jerald is a college student he is still playing soccer for Barbe and making high school memories.

Jerald says, "I still participate at high school. I could go to homecoming and prom. I can go to all the dances. "I go to all the football games, so I’m still active."

Matthew Rion is the coordinator of the college prep program.

Rion says, "You’re getting used to the environment and coursework, so it really gives an opportunity unlike anything any student will ever be allowed to take."

But starting college early can have its challenges.

Ryan says, "College is stressful and I’m just having to get used to it."

Jerald says, "Going to class, the curriculum that will be a huge kind of culture shock."

While the college prep program has a lot of benefits, it may not be for everyone. Rion says leaving the social environment of high school is a step not everyone is willing to make their senior year.

High school students who are interested in earning college credit should talk to their school counselors about signing up.

This report was contributed by Gabriele Quinones, KPLC/ LCB Academy teen reporter.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

