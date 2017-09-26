Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warns students about homecoming pranks

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The first-degree murder trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson continued Monday. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom right now and is live tweeting more information. The state put three female witnesses on the stand and one of them confirmed that videos of Johnson pointing a gun were from her phone. Johnson was accused of killing 79-year-old Robert Colston Senior in June 2016. Several juvenile girls testified they saw Johnson in the area where Colston crashed his truck on...More >>
Three Calcasieu Parish sheriff's deputies were recently arrested in The Big Easy. Deputies Grant Strenth, Randy Antoine and Shelly Trahan were in New Orleans for a training seminar. During their off time, the deputies allegedly went to a bar on Bourbon street, became involved in an altercation and were arrested. Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the trio were booked on misdemeanor charges. Those charges for Deputy Grant Strenth are disturbing the peace, simple battery, simple criminal damag...More >>
