Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warns students about homecoming pranks

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants to warn those thinking about homecoming pranks.

Last week, on Monday CPSO, received two complaints, one on Dietrich Loop and one on Toulouse Drive, both in Lake Charles, in reference to students from a local high school causing damage to the residences.

CPSO released this statement:



During the investigation, it was learned that 8 students were responsible for breaking a basketball goal and spray painting vulgar graffiti on the driveway and garage door at the home on Dietrich Loop.

Detectives learned 9 students responsible for spray painting vulgar graffiti on the grass and driveway, as well as, using a paintball gun on the residence on Toulouse Drive.

The students also threw toilet paper and eggs on both of the homes, and the home on Toulouse Drive had flour and food condiments thrown all over the outside of the residence and the yard.

Two students are being charged with simple criminal property damage; criminal mischief; and criminal trespass.

The other 15 students are being charged with criminal mischief; and criminal trespass. All 17 students were all issued citations and released.