Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warns students about homecoming pranks - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warns students about homecoming pranks

(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants to warn those thinking about homecoming pranks.

Last week, on Monday CPSO, received two complaints, one on Dietrich Loop and one on Toulouse Drive, both in Lake Charles, in reference to students from a local high school causing damage to the residences.

CPSO released this statement:
 

During the investigation, it was learned that 8 students were responsible for breaking a basketball goal and spray painting vulgar graffiti on the driveway and garage door at the home on Dietrich Loop. 

Detectives learned 9 students responsible for spray painting vulgar graffiti on the grass and driveway, as well as, using a paintball gun on the residence on Toulouse Drive. 

The students also threw toilet paper and eggs on both of the homes, and the home on Toulouse Drive had flour and food condiments thrown all over the outside of the residence and the yard.

Two students are being charged with simple criminal property damage; criminal mischief; and criminal trespass. 

The other 15 students are being charged with criminal mischief; and criminal trespass. All 17 students were all issued citations and released.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 4 overnight shootings in Baton Rouge

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 4 overnight shootings in Baton Rouge

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 6:32 AM EDT2017-09-26 10:32:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise. 

    More >>

  • Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warns students about homecoming pranks

    Calcasieu Parish Sheriff warns students about homecoming pranks

    Tuesday, September 26 2017 5:14 AM EDT2017-09-26 09:14:17 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants to warn those thinking about homecoming pranks. Last week, on Monday CPSO, received two complaints, one on Dietrich Loop and one on Toulouse Drive, both in Lake Charles, in reference to students from a local high school causing damage to the residences. CPSO released this statement:   During the investigation, it was learned that 8 students were responsible for breaking a basketball goal and spray painting vulgar graffiti on the dri...More >>
    The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office wants to warn those thinking about homecoming pranks. Last week, on Monday CPSO, received two complaints, one on Dietrich Loop and one on Toulouse Drive, both in Lake Charles, in reference to students from a local high school causing damage to the residences. CPSO released this statement:   During the investigation, it was learned that 8 students were responsible for breaking a basketball goal and spray painting vulgar graffiti on the dri...More >>

  • Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Road closures in Southwest Louisiana

    Monday, September 25 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-09-26 00:58:05 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly