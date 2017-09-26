WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: 4 overnight shootings in Baton Rouge

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

President Donald Trump prepares to roll out a tax policy overhaul proposal this week.

Baton Rouge has had a violent night, with police handling four separate shootings, at least one of them deadly. It’s unclear if they are connected.

A 10-year-old boy dies following a shooting on North Shattuck Street in Lake Charles.

The Lake Charles Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide at the Richmond Suites on Moeling Street early Monday morning.

Three Calcasieu Sheriff's deputies find themselves in trouble with the law.

Crews in Vinton are continuing to repair a pipeline after being struck by a dump truck.

Plus, the state rests its case in the trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson who is charged with first-degree murder of Robert Colston Senior.

And a Louisiana lawmaker wants to cut state money from the New Orleans Saints because 10 players sat during the national anthem before Sunday's NFL game in Charlotte.

In weather, rain chances today will only be in the 20% range for a couple of stray late-afternoon to early evening hours due to the warm temperatures. Look for this trend to continue for the next couple of days with a cool front expected to push through by Friday. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.