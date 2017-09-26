FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer weather continues; some slight relief on the way

Overall warm and dry weather continues with very little to no rain in forecast again today as highs top out in the lower 90s and heat index values reach the middle to upper 90s this afternoon to continue to what has already been a warm start to the fall season.

Rain chances today will only be in the 20% range for a couple of stray late-afternoon to early evening hours due to the warm temperatures, otherwise rain looks very unlikely for the majority of the day. Look for this trend to continue for the next couple of days with a cool front expected to push through by Friday.

Moisture will be very limited ahead of the front, so little to no rain is expected with its passage, but less humid air will begin arriving on Friday and into the weekend which will mean a much more comfortable feel and slightly cooler morning by Saturday with lows going back down into the 60s.

The front will be rather weak and not push any truly cool air into the area, but the noticeably drier air will make for a pleasant for the duration of the weekend with higher humidity and rain chances back on the return by early next week.

The tropics remain quiet close to home as Hurricane Maria remains off the coast of North Carolina this morning and will begin to move away from the U.S. altogether by tomorrow, and Hurricane Lee remains well out into the open waters of the Atlantic will pose no threat to the US as it curves back out to sea.

