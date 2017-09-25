McNeese breaks into the FCS Coaches Top 25 poll

McNeese broke into the FCS Coaches Top 25 poll for the first time this season, debuting at No. 25 after its 27-12 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday. The win gave the Cowboys (3-1, 1-1 SLC) their third straight victory on the year.



McNeese is one of three Southland Conference teams ranked in the poll, following Sam Houston State at No. 3 and Central Arkansas at No. 12. The Cowboys received votes in the weekly STATS media top 25 ranking.



James Madison continues to top the poll for the fifth straight week, followed by North Dakota State, Sam Houston State, South Dakota State and a tie with Youngstown State and Jacksonville State to round out the top five.



The Cowboys’ visit to SFA (2-2, 2-0 SLC) on Saturday is the first of two straight games away from home.



McNeese will visit Abilene Christian on Oct. 7 in a game that has been picked up by Eleven Sports, the league office announced on Monday. Kickoff for that game as been moved back from 6 o’clock to a 7 p.m. start to accommodate the television broadcast.



Eleven Sports launched in the United States in Marcy 2017 and is available nationally on DirecTV (channel 623) and AT&T U-verse (channel 1665). The network is also available to Suddenlink customers in Lake Charles on channel 455.



FCS Coaches Top 25 Poll

1. James Madison (4-0)

2. North Dakota State (3-0)

3. Sam Houston State (3-0)

4. South Dakota State (3-0)

T5. Youngstown State (2-1)

T5. Jacksonville State (2-1)

7. Wofford (3-0)

T8. Illinois State (3-0)

T8. Eastern Washington (2-2)

10. South Dakota (3-0)

11. The Citadel (3-0)

12. Central Arkansas (2-1)

13. North Carolina A&T (4-0)

14. New Hampshire (3-)

15. Richmond (2-2)

16. Western Illinois (3-0)

17. Villanova (2-2)

18. Weber State (3-1)

19. Grambling (3-1)

20. Northern Iowa (1-2)

21. UT Martin (3-1)

22. Albany (3-1)

23. Samford (2-2)

24. Tennessee State (3-1)

25. McNeese (3-1)

