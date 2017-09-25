Calcasieu Parish deputies arrested following altercation in New Orleans

Three Calcasieu Parish sheriff's deputies were recently arrested in The Big Easy.

Deputies Grant Strenth, Randy Antoine and Shelly Trahan were in New Orleans for a training seminar. During their off time, the deputies allegedly went to a bar on Bourbon Street, became involved in an altercation and were arrested. Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the three were booked on misdemeanor charges.

Those charges for Deputy Grant Strenth are disturbing the peace, simple battery, simple criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass. His bond totaled $4,000.

Deputy Randy Antoine faces disturbing the peace, battery of a police officer, criminal trespass and interfering with a law enforcement investigation. The bond totaled $3,500.

Deputy Shelly Trahan is charged with disturbing the peace, simple battery, criminal trespass, and interfering with a law enforcement investigation. The bond for those charges totaled $5,000.

The sheriff says the deputies will not be terminated but all three are now being punished for their unprofessional conduct.

“We were called and told they were arrested for their conduct, for some misdemeanor charges," Sheriff Mancuso told KPLC 7News, adding that the deputies were suspended without pay. "We immediately brought them back home, made them reimburse us for their per diem and hotel room. The class was reimbursed. We suspended all three of them. One of them was demoted and transferred to a different department.”

Court dates for all three Calcasieu Parish deputies are set for next month in New Orleans.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.