Calcasieu Parish deputies arrested following altercation in New Orleans

Three Calcasieu Parish sheriff's deputies were recently arrested in The Big Easy. Deputies Grant Strenth, Randy Antoine and Shelly Trahan were in New Orleans for a training seminar. During their off time, the deputies allegedly went to a bar on Bourbon street, became involved in an altercation and were arrested. Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the trio were booked on misdemeanor charges. Those charges for Deputy Grant Strenth are disturbing the peace, simple battery, simple criminal damag...More >>
Three Calcasieu Parish sheriff's deputies were recently arrested in The Big Easy. Deputies Grant Strenth, Randy Antoine and Shelly Trahan were in New Orleans for a training seminar. During their off time, the deputies allegedly went to a bar on Bourbon street, became involved in an altercation and were arrested. Sheriff Tony Mancuso says the trio were booked on misdemeanor charges. Those charges for Deputy Grant Strenth are disturbing the peace, simple battery, simple criminal damag...More >>
A pipeline has ruptured following a dump truck accident on U.S. 90 in Vinton. The accident happened just inside the western border of the Vinton city limits, Police Chief Ricky Fox said. Fox said the dump truck ran off the road and over a high-pressure nitrogen gas pipeline, knocking off a valve. A pipeline crew happened to be in the area and is in the process of shutting off the leak. No evacuations have been ordered. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
A pipeline has ruptured following a dump truck accident on U.S. 90 in Vinton. The accident happened just inside the western border of the Vinton city limits, Police Chief Ricky Fox said. Fox said the dump truck ran off the road and over a high-pressure nitrogen gas pipeline, knocking off a valve. A pipeline crew happened to be in the area and is in the process of shutting off the leak. No evacuations have been ordered. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide at the Richmond Suites on Moeling Street early Monday morning.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide at the Richmond Suites on Moeling Street early Monday morning.More >>
No major changes are expected with the forecast for the next few days. And that means the heat and humidity will remain in place along with a slight chance of rain. A cold front will arrive later this week and should bring a slight drop in humidity just in time for the weekend. Tuesday will be warm and humid with morning lows in the mid 60s north of I-10, low 70s along the I-10 corridor, and mid to upper 70s along the coast.More >>
No major changes are expected with the forecast for the next few days. And that means the heat and humidity will remain in place along with a slight chance of rain. A cold front will arrive later this week and should bring a slight drop in humidity just in time for the weekend. Tuesday will be warm and humid with morning lows in the mid 60s north of I-10, low 70s along the I-10 corridor, and mid to upper 70s along the coast.More >>