Dump truck involved in pipeline accident in Vinton

A pipeline has ruptured following a dump truck accident on U.S. 90 in Vinton.

The accident happened just inside the western border of the Vinton city limits, Police Chief Ricky Fox said.

Fox said the dump truck ran off the road and over a high-pressure nitrogen gas pipeline, knocking off a valve.

A pipeline crew happened to be in the area and is in the process of shutting off the leak.

No evacuations have been ordered.

