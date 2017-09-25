Dump truck involved in pipeline accident in Vinton - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Dump truck involved in pipeline accident in Vinton

By KPLC Digital Staff
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

A pipeline has ruptured following a dump truck accident on U.S. 90 in Vinton.

The accident happened just inside the western border of the Vinton city limits, Police Chief Ricky Fox said.

Fox said the dump truck ran off the road and over a high-pressure nitrogen gas pipeline, knocking off a valve.

A pipeline crew happened to be in the area and is in the process of shutting off the leak.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

