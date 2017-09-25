FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer weather pattern continues for a few more days, nicer weekend ahead

No major changes are expected with the forecast for the next few days. And that means the heat and humidity will remain in place along with a slight chance of rain. A cold front will arrive later this week and should bring a slight drop in humidity just in time for the weekend.

Tuesday will be warm and humid with morning lows in the mid 60s north of I-10, low 70s along the I-10 corridor, and mid to upper 70s along the coast. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s in most areas away from the coast. And with the humidity it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s. a few isolated showers will be possible, but the chance of rain is only 20%.

Wednesday through Thursday we will likely have slightly more moisture around and that means we will see a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms around the area. Rain chances will be 30% both days and most likely in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be unchanged from Tuesday.

A weak cold front will move through late Thursday or early Friday with little initial change in weather. But by Friday drier and slightly cooler air will move into Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures on Friday will range from the 70s in the morning to the upper 80s in the afternoon.

The weekend forecast looks perfect with lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures. Morning lows will range from the upper 50s north of I-10 to the upper 60s at the coast. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 80s and the humidity will be low enough so that it won’t make it feel any warmer.

A warming trend will begin next week as southerly winds return and rain chances will begin to increase as well.

Hurricane Maria remains a hurricane, and is slowly moving north roughly halfway between the coast of North Carolina and Bermuda. Maria will continue moving northward into Wednesday and then rapidly turn eastward away from the United States.

Hurricane Lee is located over the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and poses no threat to land. It too is expected to turn northward and then eastward later this week.

The rest of the tropics are quiet and I see no threats for Southwest Louisiana through the weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

