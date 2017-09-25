POLICE: Two suspects wanted in connection with theft of items in - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

POLICE: Two suspects wanted in connection with theft of items including TVs and hoverboard

By KPLC Digital Staff
DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) -

The DeRidder Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in a theft that occurred on Saturday. 

According to a post on the departments Facebook page, at around 3:08 a.m. two suspects walked out of a business with approximately $910 worth of merchandise, electronics, and food. 

The two pushed carts full of items out the garden center emergency exit door where a maroon SUV was waiting for them. 

The suspects allegedly got away with an unknown amount of food, two 32 inch Roku TVs, a 50 inch Vizio TV, and a T5 Sport HoverBoard. 

DeRidder Police ask that if you have any information regarding this crime, please call the department at 337-462-8911.

