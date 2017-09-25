POLICE: Two suspects wanted in connection with theft of items including TVs and hoverboard

The Lake Charles Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide at the Richmond Suites on Moeling Street early Monday morning.More >>
A pipeline has ruptured following a dump truck accident on U.S. 90 in Vinton. The accident happened just inside the western border of the Vinton city limits, Police Chief Ricky Fox said. Fox said the dump truck ran off the road and over a high-pressure nitrogen gas pipeline, knocking off a valve. A pipeline crew happened to be in the area and is in the process of shutting off the leak. No evacuations have been ordered. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
No major changes are expected with the forecast for the next few days. And that means the heat and humidity will remain in place along with a slight chance of rain. A cold front will arrive later this week and should bring a slight drop in humidity just in time for the weekend. Tuesday will be warm and humid with morning lows in the mid 60s north of I-10, low 70s along the I-10 corridor, and mid to upper 70s along the coast.More >>
The first-degree murder trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson continued Monday. KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom right now and is live tweeting more information. The state put three female witnesses on the stand and one of them confirmed that videos of Johnson pointing a gun were from her phone. Johnson was accused of killing 79-year-old Robert Colston Senior in June 2016. Several juvenile girls testified they saw Johnson in the area where Colston crashed his truck on...More >>
