LIVE UPDATES: Stacy Johnson trial continues today with state witnesses

The first-degree murder trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson continued Monday.

The state put three female witnesses on the stand and one of them confirmed that videos of Johnson pointing a gun were from her phone.

Johnson was accused of killing 79-year-old Robert Colston Senior in June 2016.

Another one of the girls said she witnessed Johnson pacing and saying he had shot someone the day of the murder.

Several juvenile girls testified they saw Johnson in the area where Colston crashed his truck on Macy Street. The girls also testified that they were not forthcoming with information at first because they did not want to be involved.

One of the girls also testified that Johnson later contacted her and asked her to not say anything about the shooting.

Once Colston was removed from the vehicle medics could see he had been shot in the back.

