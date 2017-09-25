LIVE UPDATES: Stacy Johnson trial continues today with state wit - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LIVE UPDATES: Stacy Johnson trial continues today with state witnesses

Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Stacy Johnson Jr. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

The first-degree murder trial of Stacy Tyrone Johnson continued Monday. 

KPLC's Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom right now and is live-tweeting more information.

The state put three female witnesses on the stand and one of them confirmed that videos of Johnson pointing a gun were from her phone.

Johnson was accused of killing 79-year-old Robert Colston Senior in June 2016.

Another one of the girls said she witnessed Johnson pacing and saying he had shot someone the day of the murder.

Several juvenile girls testified they saw Johnson in the area where Colston crashed his truck on Macy Street. The girls also testified that they were not forthcoming with information at first because they did not want to be involved. 

One of the girls also testified that Johnson later contacted her and asked her to not say anything about the shooting.

Once Colston was removed from the vehicle medics could see he had been shot in the back.

KPLC will provide more information on air and online as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • breaking

    LCPD officials say man arrested in Moeling St. homicide intervened in domestic fight

    LCPD officials say man arrested in Moeling St. homicide intervened in domestic fight

    Monday, September 25 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-09-25 22:01:45 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    The Lake Charles Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide at the Richmond Suites on Moeling Street early Monday morning.

    More >>

    The Lake Charles Police Department has made an arrest in a homicide at the Richmond Suites on Moeling Street early Monday morning.

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Dump truck involved in pipeline accident in Vinton

    Dump truck involved in pipeline accident in Vinton

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:33:02 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    A pipeline has ruptured following a dump truck accident on U.S. 90 in Vinton. The accident happened just inside the western border of the Vinton city limits, Police Chief Ricky Fox said. Fox said the dump truck ran off the road and over a high-pressure nitrogen gas pipeline, knocking off a valve. A pipeline crew happened to be in the area and is in the process of shutting off the leak. No evacuations have been ordered. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    A pipeline has ruptured following a dump truck accident on U.S. 90 in Vinton. The accident happened just inside the western border of the Vinton city limits, Police Chief Ricky Fox said. Fox said the dump truck ran off the road and over a high-pressure nitrogen gas pipeline, knocking off a valve. A pipeline crew happened to be in the area and is in the process of shutting off the leak. No evacuations have been ordered. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Water main break in Sulphur may cause outages

    Water main break in Sulphur may cause outages

    Monday, September 25 2017 5:05 PM EDT2017-09-25 21:05:40 GMT
    (Source: Google Maps)(Source: Google Maps)
    A 12-inch water main break on Benoit Road in Sulphur may cause water outages for residents and businesses in the area. Crews are working to repair the break but water will remain out of service indefinitely until project completion. Residents and businesses between La. 90 and Arena Road west of Beglis Pkwy could be affected. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    A 12-inch water main break on Benoit Road in Sulphur may cause water outages for residents and businesses in the area. Crews are working to repair the break but water will remain out of service indefinitely until project completion. Residents and businesses between La. 90 and Arena Road west of Beglis Pkwy could be affected. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly