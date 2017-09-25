Calcasieu Parish to host Section 8 landlord recruitment session

The Calcasieu Parish Human Services Housing Department is planning to host a Landlord Recruitment and Retention session.

You can learn about the process, expectations and rewards of becoming a landlord under Section 8 Housing at the session.

Southwest Louisiana Law Center attorney Genia Coleman-Lee will be the guest speaker at the event.

The session will be held from 10:30 a.m.to noon Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Allen P. August Sr. Multipurpose Center, 2000 Moeling St., Lake Charles.

Other topics to be discussed at the session include:

An overview of Section 8 Housing

Section 8 vouchers from the landlord’s perspective

The eviction process

Fair Housing regulations

The importance of rental inspections and more.

All landlords are encouraged to attend.

Section 8 of the Housing Act of 1937 authorizes rental housing assistance payments to private landlords. Section 8 tenants must qualify as a family as defined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and must also meet specific income limits and other qualifications to be considered for the program.

