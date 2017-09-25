LCPD confirms homicide on Moeling Street

Students in the Aerospace Science class at S.J. Welsh Middle School were able to fly in an airplane for free over the weekend.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is currently responding to a possible homicide on Moeling Street.More >>
10-year-old Quinten Savoie has been battling stage 4 cancer for a year now-- and his father is happy to say he is now in remission.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
A Longville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish Saturday night. On Sept. 23, shortly after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 171, about a mile north of U.S.190, in Ragley, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
