LCPD confirms homicide on Moeling Street

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is currently responding to a homicide at the Richmond Suites on Moeling Street early Monday morning.

Lt. Kevin Kirkum said detectives are treating the investigating as a homicide.

KPLC's Candy Rodriguez is at the scene and will have updates as soon as more information becomes available.

