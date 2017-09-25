FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer pattern for now, but changes are on the way

After a couple of isolated showers persisted into late Sunday evening, radar now only indicates a couple offshore which is where they should remain through the morning hours. Sunshine will kick start a fast warm-up today with temperatures in the lower 70s early on but quickly warming up into the upper 80s by noon, topping out around 90 this afternoon with heat index values back up into the upper 90s.

A couple of isolated storms will again be possible by late this afternoon with rain chances today at 30% with the idea that a couple of rogue thunderstorms could again linger into the evening hours across Southwest Louisiana, though isolated in nature and very limited in coverage. Low temperatures tonight will again only make it down into the lower 70s.

The forecast will repeat for the next couple of days, with a front arriving late Wednesday or early Thursday, although there will be some lag time before the cooler air arrives. Friday will be less humid with highs in the upper 80s with the first noticeably cooler morning arriving by Saturday as lows dip into the 60s with highs in the middle 80s.

Beautiful fall weather is ahead for the upcoming weekend with sunshine in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday and the lower humidity making for ideal outdoor weather conditions. Humidity will begin to creep back up next week with rain chances returning Monday and Tuesday.

Hurricanes Maria and Lee remain well away from Southwest Louisiana in the open waters of the Atlantic. Maria will make its closest pass to the outer banks of North Carolina by Tuesday night and Wednesday but is still expected to remain offshore before curving off to the east later this week. Hurricane Lee will remain well out over the open waters of the Atlantic and remain a fish storm, posing no threat to land.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry