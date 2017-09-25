Safety on the road: Properly hitching and towing a trailer - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Safety on the road: Properly hitching and towing a trailer

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA

When pulling a trailer, whether large or small, a regular review of the equipment is required according to the national organization the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Things such as including the hitch and signals, as well as some extra safety and clearance precautions to ensure a secure drive and trailers require extra stopping room. 

It also requires forethought when changing lanes, making turns, and backing up. 

In general, the DMV said you should be aware of where you are driving with a trailer and avoid a situation where you might be stuck, or have to back up a long way.

You can do this by following three rules.

Starting with a pre-trip check before you hit the road make sure the trailer is safely hitched and the brake lights and signals are working properly. 

Then before you hit the road make sure you're familiar with driving your vehicle-trailer combination. 

And lastly, avoid jackknifing which the DMV said, "is most common when backing up with a trailer. It is basically a situation where the angle between the vehicle and the trailer it is pulling is less than 90 degrees, or beyond an L shape to a V shape. Avoid this by never letting the trailer position get beyond the L shape."

For more information visit the DMV's website by clicking HERE.

