WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Double shooting in Lake Charles

Republicans have one week to try and repeal and replace Obamacare.

Lake Charles police are investigating a double shooting in the 800 block of North Shattuck St. overnight. Two people were sent to the hospital, with little information released by police.

Louisiana Rapper Mystikal will be in a Shreveport court for a hearing Tuesday as he faces a first-degree rape charge.

Some New Orleans Saints fans are boycotting the team after several Saints players chose to sit down during the National Anthem before yesterday's game.

Greenwich Terrace looks much different now-- with most of the damage caused by Harvey cleaned up. But that doesn't mean families aren't still struggling to get back to normal.

About 250 years ago, the Spanish ship El Nuevo Constante was headed from Mexico to Havana. As it passed the coast of Southwest Louisiana, the ship ran into rough seas. Dave McNamara has the story of that shipwreck in the Heart of Louisiana.

In today's Sunrise Pet Shop segment, we'll show you what pets are up for adoption through the Calcasieu Parish Animal Shelter.

Plus, more than 500 containers of what the federal government calls "unidentified, potentially hazardous material" have been recovered from highly contaminated toxic waste sites in Texas that flooded during Hurricane Harvey.

And there will soon be new rules governing entry to the United States for citizens of eight countries

In weather, a couple of isolated storms will be possible by late this afternoon with rain chances today at 30% with the idea that a couple of rogue thunderstorms could again linger into the evening hours across Southwest Louisiana. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

