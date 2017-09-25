WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Double shooting in Lake Charles

Live video from KPLC 7 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
Students in the Aerospace Science class at S.J. Welsh Middle School were able to fly in an airplane for free over the weekend.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is currently responding to a possible homicide on Moeling Street.More >>
10-year-old Quinten Savoie has been battling stage 4 cancer for a year now-- and his father is happy to say he is now in remission.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
A Longville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish Saturday night. On Sept. 23, shortly after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 171, about a mile north of U.S.190, in Ragley, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
