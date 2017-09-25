Police confirm 10-year-old killed in overnight shooting

The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to shooting two people on N. Shattuck Street Sunday night, according to Chief Deputy Mark Kraus. The condition of the victims is unknown, according to Kraus. Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Charles Police. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to shooting two people on N. Shattuck Street Sunday night, according to Chief Deputy Mark Kraus. The condition of the victims is unknown, according to Kraus. Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Charles Police. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is currently responding to a possible homicide on Moeling Street.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is currently responding to a possible homicide on Moeling Street.More >>
Students in the Aerospace Science class at S.J. Welsh Middle School were able to fly in an airplane for free over the weekend.More >>
Students in the Aerospace Science class at S.J. Welsh Middle School were able to fly in an airplane for free over the weekend.More >>
10-year-old Quinten Savoie has been battling stage 4 cancer for a year now-- and his father is happy to say he is now in remission.More >>
10-year-old Quinten Savoie has been battling stage 4 cancer for a year now-- and his father is happy to say he is now in remission.More >>