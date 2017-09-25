Police confirm 10-year-old killed in overnight shooting

A 10-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old boy was shot on N. Shattuck Street Sunday night.

The Lake Charles Police Department is searching for a suspect connected to the shooting, according to Deputy Chief Mark Kraus.

The police department responded to the incident at 8:02 p.m. at a residence located at 935 North Shattuck Street, Kraus said. When officers arrived, they found a 10-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy shot.

The 10-year-old was transported to a local hospital where he died from injuries, Kraus said. The 10-year-old was identified as Jaylyn Citizen, of Lake Charles. The 17-year-old was transported to a Lafayette hospital where he underwent surgery. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Kraus asks anyone with information to call Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

