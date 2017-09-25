Lake Charles Police Department searching for shooting suspect

The left lane of I-210 westbound is blocked near Enterprise Boulevard due to a vehicle accident, according to DOTD. Traffic is backed up nearly a mile past the accident.More >>
By tonight, rain chances will be low. We will start with partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly clear late. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. A few places north of I-10 will be in the 60s. It will still feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity. There could be some areas of patchy fog in the early morning hours on Monday. As we go through next week, the big story remains warm temperatures.More >>
A Longville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish Saturday night. On Sept. 23, shortly after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 171, about a mile north of U.S.190, in Ragley, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
What better way to celebrate the city of Lake Charles than by exploring its rich history? As the city gets ready to celebrate 150 years, the Calcasieu Parish Library decided to offer free bus tours through the city’s historic district.More >>
