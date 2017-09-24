S.J. Welsh students learn the science of Flight

Students in the Aerospace Science class at S.J. Welsh Middle School were able to fly in an airplane for free over the weekend.

Robert Null is a teacher at S.J. Welsh and teaches the course, which is made up of eighth graders who specifically pick the class due to their interest in flying and space travel.

On Saturday, some students in the class were able to take a break from the books to learn about airplane systems, how flight controls work and pre-flight inspections on a real plane.

"Kids actually get a chance to get a practical application of the knowledge versus just seeing videos," said Null.

Null is spending his own time and money to teach students about aviation and space education. He said the time is now to expose students to the aerospace industry.

"There are a lot of occupations that you can get into in aerospace science," said Null. " The industry is wide open for kids today."

KPLC spoke to some of the students who participated, some said it was a surreal experience.

"Just being up in the air and seeing everything, you drive around town all day but you don't realize how small it is." said Ryan Guyton.

"It felt like it was more precise because you actually felt the experience instead of reading it from a book." said Carmela Alon.

Null said he hopes to get sponsors so he can have more demonstrations outside of the classroom for students to learn while having fun.

