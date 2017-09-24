S.J. Welsh students learn the science of Flight

The Lake Charles Police Department is currently responding to a possible homicide on Moeling Street.More >>
Students in the Aerospace Science class at S.J. Welsh Middle School were able to fly in an airplane for free over the weekend.More >>
10-year-old Quinten Savoie has been battling stage 4 cancer for a year now-- and his father is happy to say he is now in remission.More >>
A Longville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish Saturday night. On Sept. 23, shortly after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 171, about a mile north of U.S.190, in Ragley, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
What better way to celebrate the city of Lake Charles than by exploring its rich history? As the city gets ready to celebrate 150 years, the Calcasieu Parish Library decided to offer free bus tours through the city’s historic district.More >>
