Jambalaya cook-off to benefit local boy who beat cancer

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

10 year-old Quinten Savoie has been battling stage 4 cancer for a year now-- and his father is happy to say he is now in remission. 
His family isn't out of the woods just yet...

"Just doing what we love to do," said Jeremy Crater. "Got music going, cooking, having a couple of drinks and here to support this little man."

Jeremy Crater and came all the way from Lafayette early this morning to participate in the cook off.

Just one of the teams stirring up something delicious for Quinten Savoie, a 10 year-old, now in remission, who battled stage four cancer for a year. 

"It's been very hard I've been in the hospital 48 days," said Quinten. "I haven't been around this many people in a while."

Quinten was in high spirits amongst the friends, family and even strangers who showed up to raise money for his medical bills.

"It's unbelievable until something tragic like this happens, till you know when you have so many family and friends out there that really do love you," said his father, Leroy Savoie.

He was overwhelmed by the support they've been receiving throughout the whole journey. 

"We have some people today, we don't know them from Adam, and they just showed up out of the blue to help and donate their time," said Savoie. 

With more than enough jambalaya to feed a town.

"We have one pot as big as a truck and other pots cooking jambalaya and this is not just thrown together food this is real good home cooking we're selling today," said Savoie. 

They sold dinners and held a silent auction to raise much needed funds. Of course not without having a little bit of fun.

"I just want to say thank you for praying for me and everything that y'all did," said Quinten. 

Click HERE to donate. 

