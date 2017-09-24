UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 WB open near Enterprise - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: All lanes of I-210 WB open near Enterprise

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes of I-210 westbound are now open near Enterprise Boulevard, and traffic congestion is minimal, according to DOTD.

The left lane of I-210 westbound had been blocked near Enterprise due to a vehicle accident.

