FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon showers possible early this week with a cold front arriving late this week

By tonight, rain chances will be low. We will start with partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly clear late. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. A few places north of I-10 will be in the 60s. It will still feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity. There could be some areas of patchy fog in the early morning hours on Monday.

As we go through next week, the big story remains warm temperatures. We are waiting for our first cold front of the fall season that will cool temperatures down. Until then, we will remain warm with highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s. Plus, when you factor in the humidity, it makes the heat index feel more like the upper 90s. So, it will continue to stay warm, with a few pop up showers possible in the afternoon through Wednesday.

Starting on Thursday, we will have our first cold front begin to push through. We will not feel the effects until Friday. We are going to see the best-case scenario, though. We will receive cooler temperatures with little to no rain. So, we will also see mostly sunny skies on Thursday. Temperatures will still reach the low 90s.

Friday will be a beautiful day! The temperatures will be a little cooler, especially during the evening hours. We will not see any rain during the day as we have mostly sunny skies. There will also be lower humidity! Saturday should be even better with lower temperatures and more sunny skies!

Unfortunately, Sunday will have changes. Temperatures will warm back up to the upper 80s with rain chances also increasing. There will be a few isolated showers in the afternoon. The cold front is serving more as a tease right now with temperatures quickly warming back up, but this will be the first of many cold fronts that will make their way through southwest Louisiana. So don’t get discouraged about the warmer temperatures.

Maria is currently a category two hurricane, and is gradually weakening and is also turning back to the north out towards the Atlantic, while staying well east of the Florida coast. It does not have any threat to southwest Louisiana. Lee has also reemerged and is a category one hurricane in the middle of the Atlantic. Lee still has almost no threat to the United States.

