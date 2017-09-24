Longville man killed in vehicle crash Saturday night - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Longville man killed in vehicle crash Saturday night

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
RAGLEY, LA (KPLC) -

A Longville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish Saturday night.

On Sept. 23, shortly after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 171, about a mile north of U.S.190, in Ragley, said State Police spokesman Sgt. James Anderson.

A 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Michael Gill of Longville was traveling north on U.S. 171 in the left lane when the motorcycle encountered mechanical problems and lost all lighting, said Anderson.

A 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Charles McLaughlin of Longville was traveling in the same lane and struck the motorcycle from behind.

Gill, who was wearing a helmet, was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene, said Anderson.

McLaughlin was not injured and was ticketed for not wearing a seat belt.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis; the crash remains under investigation, said Anderson.

Troop D has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 25 deaths this year - this is the second fatal crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 171 in Ragley this month, said Anderson.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Longville man killed in vehicle crash Saturday night

    Longville man killed in vehicle crash Saturday night

    Sunday, September 24 2017 11:52 AM EDT2017-09-24 15:52:14 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A Longville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish Saturday night. On Sept. 23, shortly after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 171, about a mile north of U.S.190, in Ragley, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. 

    More >>

    A Longville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish Saturday night. On Sept. 23, shortly after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 171, about a mile north of U.S.190, in Ragley, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman. 

    More >>

  • Library hosts historic bus tours of Lake Charles Saturday

    Library hosts historic bus tours of Lake Charles Saturday

    Sunday, September 24 2017 9:50 AM EDT2017-09-24 13:50:33 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    What better way to celebrate the city of Lake Charles than by exploring its rich history? As the city gets ready to celebrate 150 years, the Calcasieu Parish Library decided to offer free bus tours through the city’s historic district. 

    More >>

    What better way to celebrate the city of Lake Charles than by exploring its rich history? As the city gets ready to celebrate 150 years, the Calcasieu Parish Library decided to offer free bus tours through the city’s historic district. 

    More >>

  • CHRISTUS St. Patrick hosts 7th annual Run with the Nuns

    CHRISTUS St. Patrick hosts 7th annual Run with the Nuns

    Sunday, September 24 2017 9:36 AM EDT2017-09-24 13:36:38 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    What do you get when you put bikers and nuns together?  You get the 7th annual Run with the Nuns charity ride and 5K.  Up to 50 runners and over 100 bikers came out to participate this year.  Ten teams were up bright and early also cooking away for the event's rice and gravy cook off. Money from this event will go towards funding a new Hybrid Surgical Suite that will allow CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital to do more cardiac procedures.  This year's event was dedi...

    More >>

    What do you get when you put bikers and nuns together?  You get the 7th annual Run with the Nuns charity ride and 5K.  Up to 50 runners and over 100 bikers came out to participate this year.  Ten teams were up bright and early also cooking away for the event's rice and gravy cook off. Money from this event will go towards funding a new Hybrid Surgical Suite that will allow CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital to do more cardiac procedures.  This year's event was dedi...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly