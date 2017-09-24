Longville man killed in vehicle crash Saturday night

A Longville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish Saturday night.

On Sept. 23, shortly after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 171, about a mile north of U.S.190, in Ragley, said State Police spokesman Sgt. James Anderson.

A 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 60-year-old Michael Gill of Longville was traveling north on U.S. 171 in the left lane when the motorcycle encountered mechanical problems and lost all lighting, said Anderson.

A 2007 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 18-year-old Charles McLaughlin of Longville was traveling in the same lane and struck the motorcycle from behind.

Gill, who was wearing a helmet, was seriously injured and pronounced dead at the scene, said Anderson.

McLaughlin was not injured and was ticketed for not wearing a seat belt.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis; the crash remains under investigation, said Anderson.

Troop D has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 25 deaths this year - this is the second fatal crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 171 in Ragley this month, said Anderson.

