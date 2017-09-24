Longville man killed in vehicle crash Saturday night

A Longville man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Beauregard Parish Saturday night. On Sept. 23, shortly after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. 171, about a mile north of U.S.190, in Ragley, according to Sgt. James Anderson, State Police spokesman.More >>
What better way to celebrate the city of Lake Charles than by exploring its rich history? As the city gets ready to celebrate 150 years, the Calcasieu Parish Library decided to offer free bus tours through the city’s historic district.More >>
What do you get when you put bikers and nuns together? You get the 7th annual Run with the Nuns charity ride and 5K. Up to 50 runners and over 100 bikers came out to participate this year. Ten teams were up bright and early also cooking away for the event's rice and gravy cook off. Money from this event will go towards funding a new Hybrid Surgical Suite that will allow CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital to do more cardiac procedures. This year's event was dedi...More >>
On Saturday Lake Area residents claimed $151,000 in previously unclaimed property owed to them by the State of Louisiana. State Treasurer Ron Henson held a free public event at Prien Lake Mall to return unclaimed property to qualifying state residents.More >>
The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire at the intersection of Country Club Road and Canal Street Saturday afternoon. The fire department received a call about an intense but short-lived fire at the home around 4:30 p.m., said Assistant Fire Chief Tommy Thomas.More >>
