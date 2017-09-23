CHRISTUS St. Patrick hosts 7th annual Run with the Nuns

What do you get when you put bikers and nuns together?

You get the 7th annual Run with the Nuns charity ride and 5K.

Up to 50 runners and over 100 bikers came out to participate this year.

Ten teams were up bright and early also cooking away for the event's rice and gravy cook off.

Money from this event will go towards funding a new Hybrid Surgical Suite that will allow CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital to do more cardiac procedures.

This year's event was dedicated in memory of former Westlake coach Max Caldarera who passed away from a heart attack last year.

"I lost my dad about a year and a half ago from a heart episode, and the timing was there and we thought hey let's coincide this for this heart hybrid suite in my father's name," said daughter Kimberly Caldarera.

Organizers said their goal for Saturday was to raise $100,000.

