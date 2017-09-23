CHRISTUS St. Patrick hosts 7th annual Run with the Nuns

What better way to celebrate the city of Lake Charles than by exploring it’s rich history. As the city gets ready to celebrate 150 years, the Calcasieu Parish Library decided to offer free bus tours through the city’s historic district. It's a bus ride like no other. Those hopping on this bus are seeing a more historic Lake Charles. Riders got a chance to learn more about Lake Charles rich history from Lost Lake Charles author Adley Cormier. ...More >>
On Saturday Lake Area residents claimed $151,000 in previously unclaimed property owed to them by the State of Louisiana. State Treasurer Ron Henson held a free public event at Prien Lake Mall to return unclaimed property to qualifying state residents.More >>
The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire at the intersection of Country Club Road and Canal Street Saturday afternoon. The fire department received a call about an intense but short-lived fire at the home around 4:30 p.m., said Assistant Fire Chief Tommy Thomas.More >>
By tonight, rain chances will stay low. We will have mostly clear skies late. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. It will also feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity. There could be some areas of patchy fog in the early morning hours. Sunday will be another day with partly cloudy skies with very few showers popping up in the afternoon. Rain chances will remain at 20%, so that does not mean that we will not see any rain, just not very likely. Highs will be in the upper 80s.More >>
