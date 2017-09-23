House fire on Canal Street Saturday

The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire at the intersection of Country Club Road and Canal Street Saturday afternoon.

The fire department received a call about an intense but short-lived fire at the home around 4:30 p.m., said Assistant Fire Chief Tommy Thomas.

Responders did a search and rescue of the residence and discovered a person was in the home. The status of the person in unknown as of Saturday evening.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.