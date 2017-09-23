State Treasury returns unclaimed property to Lake Area residents - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State Treasury returns unclaimed property to Lake Area residents Saturday

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Unclaimed property event at Prien Lake Mall (Source: State Treasury) Unclaimed property event at Prien Lake Mall (Source: State Treasury)
State Treasurer Ron Henson at unclaimed property event at Prien Lake Mall (Source: State Treasury) State Treasurer Ron Henson at unclaimed property event at Prien Lake Mall (Source: State Treasury)
Unclaimed property event at Prien Lake Mall (Source: State Treasury) Unclaimed property event at Prien Lake Mall (Source: State Treasury)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

On Saturday Lake Area residents claimed $151,000 in previously unclaimed property owed to them by the State of Louisiana.

State Treasurer Ron Henson held a free public event at Prien Lake Mall to return unclaimed property to qualifying state residents.

Louisiana has more than $780 million in unclaimed property, according to the State Treasurer's Office; Saturday's event helped residents find out if any of that money belonged to them.

Around 1,000 people attended the event at the mall, said Sarah Mulhearn, Treasury spokeswoman.

The largest property claim for an event attendee was $44,000, said Mulhearn.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • CHRISTUS St. Patrick hosts 7th annual Run with the Nuns

    CHRISTUS St. Patrick hosts 7th annual Run with the Nuns

    Saturday, September 23 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-09-24 01:31:28 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    What do you get when you put bikers and nuns together?  You get the 7th annual Run with the Nuns charity ride and 5K.  Up to 50 runners and over 100 bikers came out to participate this year.  Ten teams were up bright and early also cooking away for the event's rice and gravy cook off. Money from this event will go towards funding a new Hybrid Surgical Suite that will allow CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital to do more cardiac procedures.  This year's event was dedi...More >>
    What do you get when you put bikers and nuns together?  You get the 7th annual Run with the Nuns charity ride and 5K.  Up to 50 runners and over 100 bikers came out to participate this year.  Ten teams were up bright and early also cooking away for the event's rice and gravy cook off. Money from this event will go towards funding a new Hybrid Surgical Suite that will allow CHRISTUS St. Patrick Hospital to do more cardiac procedures.  This year's event was dedi...More >>

  • Library hosts historic bus tours of Lake Charles Saturday

    Library hosts historic bus tours of Lake Charles Saturday

    Saturday, September 23 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-09-24 01:13:18 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    What better way to celebrate the city of Lake Charles than by exploring it’s rich history. As the city gets ready to celebrate 150 years, the Calcasieu Parish Library decided to offer free bus tours through the city’s historic district.  It's a bus ride like no other.  Those hopping on this bus are seeing a more historic Lake Charles.  Riders got a chance to learn more about Lake Charles rich history from Lost Lake Charles author Adley Cormier. ...

    More >>

    What better way to celebrate the city of Lake Charles than by exploring it’s rich history. As the city gets ready to celebrate 150 years, the Calcasieu Parish Library decided to offer free bus tours through the city’s historic district.  It's a bus ride like no other.  Those hopping on this bus are seeing a more historic Lake Charles.  Riders got a chance to learn more about Lake Charles rich history from Lost Lake Charles author Adley Cormier. ...

    More >>

  • State Treasury returns unclaimed property to Lake Area residents Saturday

    State Treasury returns unclaimed property to Lake Area residents Saturday

    Saturday, September 23 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-09-24 00:49:34 GMT
    Unclaimed property event at Prien Lake Mall (Source: State Treasury)Unclaimed property event at Prien Lake Mall (Source: State Treasury)

    On Saturday Lake Area residents claimed $151,000 in previously unclaimed property owed to them by the State of Louisiana. State Treasurer Ron Henson held a free public event at Prien Lake Mall to return unclaimed property to qualifying state residents.

    More >>

    On Saturday Lake Area residents claimed $151,000 in previously unclaimed property owed to them by the State of Louisiana. State Treasurer Ron Henson held a free public event at Prien Lake Mall to return unclaimed property to qualifying state residents.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly