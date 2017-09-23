State Treasury returns unclaimed property to Lake Area residents Saturday

On Saturday Lake Area residents claimed $151,000 in previously unclaimed property owed to them by the State of Louisiana.

State Treasurer Ron Henson held a free public event at Prien Lake Mall to return unclaimed property to qualifying state residents.

Louisiana has more than $780 million in unclaimed property, according to the State Treasurer's Office; Saturday's event helped residents find out if any of that money belonged to them.

Around 1,000 people attended the event at the mall, said Sarah Mulhearn, Treasury spokeswoman.

The largest property claim for an event attendee was $44,000, said Mulhearn.

