FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm temperatures continue, with pop up showers possible; A big cool down coming later in the week

By tonight, rain chances will stay low. We will have mostly clear skies late. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s. It will also feel muggy overnight, thanks to the humidity. There could be some areas of patchy fog in the early morning hours.

Sunday will be another day with partly cloudy skies with very few showers popping up in the afternoon. Rain chances will remain at 20%, so that does not mean that we will not see any rain, just not very likely. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the low 90s with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.

As we go through next week, the big story remains warm temperatures. We are waiting for our first cold front that will cool temperatures down. Until then, we will remain warm with highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s. Plus, when you factor in the humidity, it makes the heat index feel more like the upper 90s. So, it will continue to stay warm, with a few pop up showers possible in the afternoon through Wednesday.

Starting on Thursday, we will have a cold front begin to push through. We will not feel the effects until Friday. We are going to see the best-case scenario. We will receive cooler temperatures with little to no rain. So we will also see mostly sunny skies on Thursday.

From there on, we will have little to no rain in the forecast. Temperatures will also be much cooler with lower humidity! Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s, cooling to the mid 60s overnight. Into next weekend, we will have highs in the lower 80s and lows overnight will be in the upper 50s! Along with the lower temperatures, we will also have low humidity and no chance of any rain!

Maria is currently a category three hurricane, and is expected to remain a category three for the next few days, but will gradually weaken and will turn back to the north out towards the Atlantic, while staying well east of the Florida coast. It does not have any threat to southwest Louisiana.

Lee has also reemerged and is a tropical storm in the middle of the Atlantic. It will basically circle around in place and could become a category one hurricane, but has almost no threat to the United States.

