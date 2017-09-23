Avoid Country Club Road/Canal Street due to structure fire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Avoid Country Club Road/Canal Street due to structure fire

By KPLC Digital Staff

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Country Club Road and Canal Street due to a structure fire in the area.

Country Club Road southbound is closed off near the fire, according to LCPD.

