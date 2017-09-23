Library hosts historic bus tours of Lake Charles Saturday

What better way to celebrate the city of Lake Charles than by exploring it’s rich history.

As the city gets ready to celebrate 150 years, the Calcasieu Parish Library decided to offer free bus tours through the city’s historic district.

It's a bus ride like no other.

Those hopping on this bus are seeing a more historic Lake Charles.

Riders got a chance to learn more about Lake Charles rich history from "Lost Lake Charles" author Adley Cormier.

With plenty to see and lots to tell, Cormier made sure to keep things entertaining.

But as things quickly came to an end, many were glad they took that ride.

"This tour was amazing," said rider Rachel Shermer.

"I absolutely loved it," said rider Amanda Thorne. "I teach U.S. history here locally, and it was so much great history and so many things I'm going to be able to incorporate into my classroom."

"It was wonderful," said rider Julie Parham. "It was a walk back in time, and as a little girl I remember walking these streets and it was just a great experience to revisit it all with Adley Cormier narration. Who could ask for anything more."

And feel that much closer to the city.

"I thought I knew a lot about Lake Charles," said Shermer. "I don't, but I do now."

The Sesquicentennial celebration will officially kick off Friday with an exhibit held at the Historic City Hall.

To view the list of events for the celebration click, HERE.

