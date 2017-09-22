I-10 EB near Enterprise Boulevard now open following crash

The man wanted in connection with the theft of a crossbow has been arrested according to a post made on the DeRidder Police Department Facebook page. DeRidder Police Department Paul Thomas Lavan, 49, of Kinder, is charged with theft by shoplifting. Surveillance photos released by the police showed Lavan at a DeRidder store where he allegedly removed an anti-theft device off of a crossbow and left the store without paying. The crossbow was valued at $398 The DeRidde...More >>
Hodges Gardens. It's one of the most beautiful spots in Louisiana, but in just days visitors will no longer be able to see it. It's almost time. Time for something good to come to an end. Chris Nolen is sorting and packing up items from Hodges Gardens State Park. "What are you going to do with magnets that say Hodges Gardens State Park when there's no state park," said Nolen. That's right Hodges Gardens will officially be closing ...More >>
The Iowa Yellow Jackets just keep landing in big matchups. Because of that, Iowa is once again in our Game of the Week. The Yellow Jackets host the Jennings Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Both teams are undefeated, Jennings (2-0) coming off a 26-6 win over DeRidder and Iowa (3-0) coming off a 42-14 win over Sam Houston. It will be the first District 4-3A matchup for both teams. We'll have a live scoreboard during the game. Mobile users, click HERE to view the scoreboard. Here's the list of ...More >>
Robert Colston Sr. died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to testimony today from the Calcasieu Parish coroner. Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke was on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Stacy Johnson Jr., who is accused of killing Colston.More >>
Fall officially began at 3:02 p.m. Friday, but Mother Nature did not get that memo! It will continue to feel like summer through this weekend into most of next week. The long-range forecast does show a possible cold front, but that is nearly a week away and subject to change. Temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight with lows by Saturday morning ranging from the upper 60s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast.More >>
