I-10 EB near Enterprise Boulevard now open following crash

Hodges Gardens. It's one of the most beautiful spots in Louisiana, but in just days visitors will no longer be able to see it. It's almost time. Time for something good to come to an end. Chris Nolen is sorting and packing up items from Hodges Gardens State Park. "What are you going to do with magnets that say Hodges Gardens State Park when there's no state park," said Nolen. That's right Hodges Gardens will officially be closing ...