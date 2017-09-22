Hodges Gardens State Park officially closing Oct. 1 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Hodges Gardens State Park officially closing Oct. 1

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
FLORIEN, LA (KPLC) -

Hodges Gardens. It's one of the most beautiful spots in Louisiana, but in just days visitors will no longer be able to see it. 

Chris Nolen is sorting and packing up items from Hodges Gardens State Park. 

"What are you going to do with magnets that say Hodges Gardens State Park when there's no state park," said Nolen. 

Hodges Gardens will officially be closing at the end of this month. 

"We've all been in stages of grief over the last summer and still are," said Nolen. 

Nolen is the president of Friends of Hodges Gardens and says since the state has started taking their assets back, the park has been declining. 

"Our fountain has broken down again," she said. "The pump for the lake has broken. It's as though the park knows that we're coming to a close, and it's just kind of grieving itself."

 Nolen believes the park closing it will have a big impact on the community. 

"I had a young woman who was getting ready to deploy just in the last couple of weeks who said she'd been here every day she could possibly get here because she says 'It won't be open when I get back,' " said Nolen. 

The state park system falls under Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office, who says he fought to keep the park open. 

"I did absolutely everything I could," said Nungesser. "I was looking for an influx of cash from anywhere to hold off the charges of taking it back." 

Nolen disagrees. 

"He could have kept it open, and he could have fought for it," she said. "I don't believe they fought for it." 

But what does the future hold for Hodges Gardens? 

"I get lots of questions," said Nolen. "What's going to happen, and I say I don't know, I wish I did." 

The park officially closes Oct. 1. 

What happens next to the park will be in the hands of the Hodges Family Foundation. 

For more information on the park, click HERE.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • UPDATE: Police arrest man wanted for stealing crossbow from store

    UPDATE: Police arrest man wanted for stealing crossbow from store

    Saturday, September 23 2017 12:25 AM EDT2017-09-23 04:25:38 GMT
    (Source: DeRidder Police Department)(Source: DeRidder Police Department)

    The man wanted in connection with the theft of a crossbow has been arrested according to a post made on the DeRidder Police Department Facebook page. DeRidder Police Department Paul Thomas Lavan, 49, of Kinder, is charged with theft by shoplifting. Surveillance photos released by the police showed Lavan at a DeRidder store where he allegedly removed an anti-theft device off of a crossbow and left the store without paying. The crossbow was valued at $398 The DeRidde...

    More >>

    The man wanted in connection with the theft of a crossbow has been arrested according to a post made on the DeRidder Police Department Facebook page. DeRidder Police Department Paul Thomas Lavan, 49, of Kinder, is charged with theft by shoplifting. Surveillance photos released by the police showed Lavan at a DeRidder store where he allegedly removed an anti-theft device off of a crossbow and left the store without paying. The crossbow was valued at $398 The DeRidde...

    More >>

  • Hodges Gardens State Park officially closing Oct. 1

    Hodges Gardens State Park officially closing Oct. 1

    Saturday, September 23 2017 12:22 AM EDT2017-09-23 04:22:26 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Hodges Gardens. It's one of the most beautiful spots in Louisiana, but in just days visitors will no longer be able to see it.  It's almost time.  Time for something good to come to an end.  Chris Nolen is sorting and packing up items from Hodges Gardens State Park.  "What are you going to do with magnets that say Hodges Gardens State Park when there's no state park," said Nolen.  That's right Hodges Gardens will officially be closing ...

    More >>

    Hodges Gardens. It's one of the most beautiful spots in Louisiana, but in just days visitors will no longer be able to see it.  It's almost time.  Time for something good to come to an end.  Chris Nolen is sorting and packing up items from Hodges Gardens State Park.  "What are you going to do with magnets that say Hodges Gardens State Park when there's no state park," said Nolen.  That's right Hodges Gardens will officially be closing ...

    More >>

  • TDL Week 4: High school football scores

    TDL Week 4: High school football scores

    Saturday, September 23 2017 12:10 AM EDT2017-09-23 04:10:05 GMT

    The Iowa Yellow Jackets just keep landing in big matchups. Because of that, Iowa is once again in our Game of the Week. The Yellow Jackets host the Jennings Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Both teams are undefeated, Jennings (2-0) coming off a 26-6 win over DeRidder and Iowa (3-0) coming off a 42-14 win over Sam Houston. It will be the first District 4-3A matchup for both teams. We'll have a live scoreboard during the game. Mobile users, click HERE to view the scoreboard. Here's the list of ...

    More >>

    The Iowa Yellow Jackets just keep landing in big matchups. Because of that, Iowa is once again in our Game of the Week. The Yellow Jackets host the Jennings Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Both teams are undefeated, Jennings (2-0) coming off a 26-6 win over DeRidder and Iowa (3-0) coming off a 42-14 win over Sam Houston. It will be the first District 4-3A matchup for both teams. We'll have a live scoreboard during the game. Mobile users, click HERE to view the scoreboard. Here's the list of ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly