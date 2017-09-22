Hodges Gardens State Park officially closing Oct. 1

Hodges Gardens. It's one of the most beautiful spots in Louisiana, but in just days visitors will no longer be able to see it.

Chris Nolen is sorting and packing up items from Hodges Gardens State Park.

"What are you going to do with magnets that say Hodges Gardens State Park when there's no state park," said Nolen.

Hodges Gardens will officially be closing at the end of this month.

"We've all been in stages of grief over the last summer and still are," said Nolen.

Nolen is the president of Friends of Hodges Gardens and says since the state has started taking their assets back, the park has been declining.

"Our fountain has broken down again," she said. "The pump for the lake has broken. It's as though the park knows that we're coming to a close, and it's just kind of grieving itself."

Nolen believes the park closing it will have a big impact on the community.

"I had a young woman who was getting ready to deploy just in the last couple of weeks who said she'd been here every day she could possibly get here because she says 'It won't be open when I get back,' " said Nolen.

The state park system falls under Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's office, who says he fought to keep the park open.

"I did absolutely everything I could," said Nungesser. "I was looking for an influx of cash from anywhere to hold off the charges of taking it back."

Nolen disagrees.

"He could have kept it open, and he could have fought for it," she said. "I don't believe they fought for it."

But what does the future hold for Hodges Gardens?

"I get lots of questions," said Nolen. "What's going to happen, and I say I don't know, I wish I did."

The park officially closes Oct. 1.

What happens next to the park will be in the hands of the Hodges Family Foundation.

