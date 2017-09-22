UPDATE: Police arrest man wanted for stealing crossbow from store

The man wanted in connection with the theft of a crossbow has been arrested, according to a post on the DeRidder Police Department Facebook page.

Paul Thomas Lavan, 49, of Kinder, is charged with theft by shoplifting. Authorities say Lavan is in surveillance photos at a DeRidder store where he allegedly removed an anti-theft device off of a crossbow and left the store without paying. The crossbow was valued at $398

DeRidder police said the arrest came through CrimeStoppers. The public helped the department identify Lavan, and obtain warrants. The Allen Parish Sheriff's Office and the Kinder Police Department also assisted in the investigation.

Lavan is waiting to be transported to the Beauregard Parish Jail. His bond is set at $3,000.00.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.