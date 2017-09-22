TDL Week 4: High school football scores

The Iowa Yellow Jackets just keep landing in big matchups.

Because of that, Iowa is once again in our Game of the Week.

The Yellow Jackets host the Jennings Bulldogs at 7 p.m.

Both teams are undefeated, Jennings (2-0) coming off a 26-6 win over DeRidder and Iowa (3-0) coming off a 42-14 win over Sam Houston.

It will be the first District 4-3A matchup for both teams.

Here's the list of tonight's games:

*Denotes district game

District 3-5A

Lafayette at Barbe*

Sam Houston at Sulphur*

LaGrange at Comeaux*

District 3-4A

Natchitoches Central at DeRidder

Leesville at Pineville

Beau Chene at Washington-Marion

District 4-3A

Westlake 47, Lake Charles College Prep 0* (Thursday night)

Jennings at Iowa*

St. Louis at South Beauregard*

District 5-2A

Bunkie at DeQuincy

East Beauregard at North Caddo

Opelousas at Oakdale

Ville Platte at Pickering

Rosepine at Lakeside

Vinton at Lake Arthur

District 5-3A

Iota at Northwest*

District 6-2A

Kinder at Kaplan

Welsh at Avoyelles

District 4-1A

Oberlin 22, Merryville 20* (Thursday)

St. Edmund at Basile*

Elton at Grand Lake*

South Cameron at Hamilton Christian*

