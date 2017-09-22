TDL Week 4: High school football scores - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TDL Week 4: High school football scores

By KPLC Digital Staff
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Iowa Yellow Jackets just keep landing in big matchups.

Because of that, Iowa is once again in our Game of the Week.

The Yellow Jackets host the Jennings Bulldogs at 7 p.m.

Both teams are undefeated, Jennings (2-0) coming off a 26-6 win over DeRidder and Iowa (3-0) coming off a 42-14 win over Sam Houston.

It will be the first District 4-3A matchup for both teams.

Here's the list of tonight's games:

*Denotes district game

District 3-5A

  • Lafayette at Barbe*
  • Sam Houston at Sulphur*
  • LaGrange at Comeaux*

District 3-4A

  • Natchitoches Central at DeRidder
  • Leesville at Pineville
  • Beau Chene at Washington-Marion

District 4-3A

  • Westlake 47, Lake Charles College Prep 0* (Thursday night)
  • Jennings at Iowa*
  • Beau Chene at Washington Marion
  • St. Louis at South Beauregard*

District 5-2A

  • Bunkie at DeQuincy
  • East Beauregard at North Caddo
  • Opelousas at Oakdale
  • Ville Platte at Pickering
  • Rosepine at Lakeside
  • Vinton at Lake Arthur

District 5-3A

  • Iota at Northwest*

District 6-2A

  • Kinder at Kaplan
  • Vinton at Lake Arthur
  • Welsh at Avoyelles

District 4-1A

  • Oberlin 22, Merryville 20* (Thursday)
  • St. Edmund at Basile*
  • Elton at Grand Lake*
  • South Cameron at Hamilton Christian*

