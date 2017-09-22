Sulphur woman sentenced to 7 years for stealing more than $4 mil - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur woman sentenced to 7 years for stealing more than $4 million

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

A former bookkeeper was sentenced to just over 7 years in prison for stealing about $4 million while working for a local oilfield company.

Elizabeth "Missy" Istre, 52, of Sulphur, was found guilty of issuing fraudulent checks payable to herself and her husband from 2004 to 2014 while working for a family-owned petroleum company in Sulphur. 

According to evidence presented in court, Istre started writing the checks not long after being hired as a bookkeeper in 2004, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook said. The checks began in small amounts but then increased over time and eventually reached half a million dollars by 2011.

Istre was able to conceal the fraudulent checks because of the fluctuating oil and gas market.

She allegedly bought several vehicles, took a number of vacations, paid bills, bought property, paid the bills of family members, withdrew cash and made other transactions with the stolen money.

Istre was the only employee with access to the company's software and she provided financial statements to the company accountant.

Istre is sentenced to 87 months in prison, three years supervised release, and has to pay $4,348,490.18 in restitution to the company. 

