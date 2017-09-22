FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall is officially here, but it will feel like summer this weekend!

Fall officially began at 3:02 p.m. Friday, but Mother Nature did not get that memo! It will continue to feel like summer through this weekend into most of next week. The long-range forecast does show a possible cold front, but that is nearly a week away and subject to change.

Temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight with lows by Saturday morning ranging from the upper 60s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast. Patchy fog will likely develop across portions of the area overnight into Saturday morning. Some localized areas may even see dense fog with visibility less than one mile.

The weekend forecast looks like a continuation of more of the same. Afternoon highs will top out in the low 90s and heat indices will be near 100 degrees! A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon hours, but the chance of rain is only 20%. These showers will be relatively small in size and should not last too long. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans because of this, but do plan on keeping an eye on the radar using our 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App.

By next week some extra moisture will work together with an upper level low to our west to produce a few more showers. For this reason, the chance of rain is raised to 30%, but it will not be a washout. Temperatures will not be any different and it will remain very humid.

A cold front may approach our area late next week with an increase in rain chances Thursday and Friday ahead of the front. Then possibly a cool down just in time for next weekend!

Hurricane Maria remains a major hurricane, but is slowly moving away from the Turks and Caicos Islands. Maria will continue moving northward and will remain well east of the Bahamas and the United States. On the current forecast track, Maria should pass between the coast of North Carolina and Bermuda; a safe distance away from both.

Jose is no longer a tropical system, but the National Hurricane Center continues to track it because it is near the coast of New England. Jose is expected to meander off the coast of New England into early next week.

The rest of the tropics are quiet and I see no threats for Southwest Louisiana well into next week!

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

