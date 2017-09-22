UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 EB open at Calcasieu River Bridge

The Iowa Yellow Jackets just keep landing in big matchups. Because of that, Iowa is once again in our Game of the Week. The Yellow Jackets host the Jennings Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Both teams are undefeated, Jennings (2-0) coming off a 26-6 win over DeRidder and Iowa (3-0) coming off a 42-14 win over Sam Houston. It will be the first District 4-3A matchup for both teams. We'll have a live scoreboard during the game. Mobile users, click HERE to view the scoreboard. Here's the list of ...