UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 EB open at Calcasieu River Bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 EB open at Calcasieu River Bridge

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
I-10 EB right lane blocked at bridge (Source: Google) I-10 EB right lane blocked at bridge (Source: Google)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

All lanes of I-10 eastbound are open at the Calcasieu River Bridge

The right lane had been blocked earlier because of a disabled truck, according to DOTD.

Traffic congestion is approaching five miles, reaching La. 108.

