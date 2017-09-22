State treasurer hosting unclaimed property event at Prien Lake Mall Saturday

This Saturday, Lake Area residents can stop by Prien Lake Mall to see if the State of Louisiana owes them money.

State Treasurer Ron Henson is holding a free public event at the mall, near the Sears court entrance, to return unclaimed property to qualifying Louisiana residents on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisiana has more than $780 million in unclaimed property, according to the State Treasurer's Office; Saturday's event will let residents know if any of that money belongs to them.

“There are no strings attached with the Unclaimed Property Program, and it’s a free public service,” State Treasurer Ron Henson said in a statement. “It hardly takes any time to stop by to see if the state owes you money. What do you have to lose? The odds of finding Unclaimed Property are much better than winning the lottery.”

Treasury employees will attend the event to help residents file their unclaimed property claims; the employees also will notarize large claims for free.

Residents should bring a valid photo ID and Social Security Card to speed up the claims process, according to the Treasurer's Office.

The Treasury will issue and mail checks for all approved unclaimed property claims after Saturday’s event.

According to the Treasury, the average unclaimed property claim is $900, and usually includes old savings and checking accounts, payroll checks, CDs, stocks and dividends, insurance proceeds, oil and gas royalty payments, utility deposits and similar funds.

Since 1972, the Unclaimed Property Program has returned more than $429 million to more than 475,000 Louisiana residents, according to the Treasury.

The Treasurer's Office urges Louisiana residents who can't attend the event to search for unclaimed money online at www.latreasury.com or call the Treasury's toll-free hotline at 1-888-925-4127, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

