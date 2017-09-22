State treasurer hosting unclaimed property event at Prien Lake Mall Saturday

The Iowa Yellow Jackets just keep landing in big matchups. Because of that, Iowa is once again in our Game of the Week. The Yellow Jackets host the Jennings Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Both teams are undefeated, Jennings (2-0) coming off a 26-6 win over DeRidder and Iowa (3-0) coming off a 42-14 win over Sam Houston. It will be the first District 4-3A matchup for both teams. We'll have a live scoreboard during the game. Mobile users, click HERE to view the scoreboard. Here's the list of ...More >>
Robert Colston Sr. died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to testimony today from the Calcasieu Parish coroner. Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke was on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Stacy Johnson Jr., who is accused of killing Colston.More >>
Fall officially began at 3:02 p.m. Friday, but Mother Nature did not get that memo! It will continue to feel like summer through this weekend into most of next week. The long-range forecast does show a possible cold front, but that is nearly a week away and subject to change. Temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight with lows by Saturday morning ranging from the upper 60s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast.More >>
This Saturday Lake Area residents can stop by Prien Lake Mall to see if the State of Louisiana owes them money. State Treasurer Ron Henson is holding a free public event at the mall, near the Sears court entrance, to return unclaimed property to qualifying Louisiana residents on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.More >>
Calcasieu Parish OEP is reporting a serious structure fire in Jeff Davis Parish Friday afternoon.
The Iowa Fire Department and Jeff Davis Fire Department are responding to a "fully-involved" structure fire at 21242 Clifton Road, said OEP Director Dick Gremillion.More >>
