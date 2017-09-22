Downed power line, tree close US 90 in Jennings until 5 p.m. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC

Downed power line, tree close US 90 in Jennings until 5 p.m.

By Johnathan Manning, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

U.S. 90 in Jennings is expected to be closed until 5 p.m.

Jeff Davis Sheriff Ivy Woods says a downed power line and tree are to blame for the closure.

