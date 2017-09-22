Video perfectly captures what Fall feels like in the South

The Iowa Yellow Jackets just keep landing in big matchups. Because of that, Iowa is once again in our Game of the Week. The Yellow Jackets host the Jennings Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Both teams are undefeated, Jennings (2-0) coming off a 26-6 win over DeRidder and Iowa (3-0) coming off a 42-14 win over Sam Houston. It will be the first District 4-3A matchup for both teams. We'll have a live scoreboard during the game. Mobile users, click HERE to view the scoreboard. Here's the list of ...More >>
The Iowa Yellow Jackets just keep landing in big matchups. Because of that, Iowa is once again in our Game of the Week. The Yellow Jackets host the Jennings Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Both teams are undefeated, Jennings (2-0) coming off a 26-6 win over DeRidder and Iowa (3-0) coming off a 42-14 win over Sam Houston. It will be the first District 4-3A matchup for both teams. We'll have a live scoreboard during the game. Mobile users, click HERE to view the scoreboard. Here's the list of ...More >>
Calcasieu Parish OEP is reporting a serious structure fire in Jeff Davis Parish Friday afternoon.
The Iowa Fire Department and Jeff Davis Fire Department are responding to a "fully-involved" structure fire at 21242 Clifton Road, said OEP Director Dick Gremillion.More >>
Calcasieu Parish OEP is reporting a serious structure fire in Jeff Davis Parish Friday afternoon.
The Iowa Fire Department and Jeff Davis Fire Department are responding to a "fully-involved" structure fire at 21242 Clifton Road, said OEP Director Dick Gremillion.More >>
A former bookkeeper was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for stealing about $4 Million while working for a local oilfield company, according to Henri Lejeune with the U.S. Attorney's Office. Elizabeth "Missy" Istre, 52, of Sulphur was found guilty of issuing fraudulent checks payable to herself and her husband from 2004 to 2014 while working for a family-owned petroleum company in Sulphur. Istre started writing the checks not long after b...More >>
A former bookkeeper was sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for stealing about $4 Million while working for a local oilfield company, according to Henri Lejeune with the U.S. Attorney's Office. Elizabeth "Missy" Istre, 52, of Sulphur was found guilty of issuing fraudulent checks payable to herself and her husband from 2004 to 2014 while working for a family-owned petroleum company in Sulphur. Istre started writing the checks not long after b...More >>
Fall officially began at 3:02 p.m. Friday, but Mother Nature did not get that memo! It will continue to feel like summer through this weekend into most of next week. The long-range forecast does show a possible cold front, but that is nearly a week away and subject to change. Temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight with lows by Saturday morning ranging from the upper 60s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast.More >>
Fall officially began at 3:02 p.m. Friday, but Mother Nature did not get that memo! It will continue to feel like summer through this weekend into most of next week. The long-range forecast does show a possible cold front, but that is nearly a week away and subject to change. Temperatures will be warm and muggy overnight with lows by Saturday morning ranging from the upper 60s north of I-10 to the upper 70s at the coast.More >>
The right lane of I-10 eastbound is blocked at the Calcasieu River Bridge because of a disabled truck. Traffic congestion is approaching four miles, nearing La. 108.More >>
The right lane of I-10 eastbound is blocked at the Calcasieu River Bridge because of a disabled truck. Traffic congestion is approaching four miles, nearing La. 108.More >>