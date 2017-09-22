Serious structure fire reported in Jeff Davis Parish

Calcasieu Parish OEP is reporting a serious structure fire in Jeff Davis Parish Friday afternoon.

The Iowa Fire Department and Jeff Davis Fire Department are responding to a "fully-involved" structure fire in the 21000 block of Clifton Road, said OEP Director Dick Gremillion.

The area is near the Calcasieu/Jeff Davis line.

KPLC is sending a photographer to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

