Oberlin man accused of selling synthetic marijuana and child endangerment

An Oberlin man is accused of selling synthetic marijuana in Allen Parish, according to authorities.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said Rodney Botley, Jr., 31, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and child endangerment.

On Sept. 19, narcotics officers received a "tip" of narcotics sales by Botley from at a residence located on 210 East 5th Avenue, in Oberlin, Hebert said. The officers documented suspected who bought narcotics from Botley at that location. On the following day, officers conducted a search of the residence and vehicle on the property. They discovered evidence of synthetic marijuana sales from the residence and seized as evidence several bags of synthetic marijuana, digital scales, baggies and a bottle of "Basel" leaves.

Botley was booked into the Allen Parish Jail.

