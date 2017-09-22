Oberlin man accused of selling synthetic marijuana and child endangerment

Calcasieu Parish OEP is reporting a serious structure fire in Jeff Davis Parish Friday afternoon.
The Iowa Fire Department and Jeff Davis Fire Department are responding to a "fully-involved" structure fire at 21242 Clifton Road, said OEP Director Dick Gremillion.More >>
Calcasieu Parish OEP is reporting a serious structure fire in Jeff Davis Parish Friday afternoon.
The Iowa Fire Department and Jeff Davis Fire Department are responding to a "fully-involved" structure fire at 21242 Clifton Road, said OEP Director Dick Gremillion.More >>
A second arrest has been made in connection with the robbery of a Moss Bluff credit union in May.More >>
A second arrest has been made in connection with the robbery of a Moss Bluff credit union in May.More >>
For today, we will have a few small pop up showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are at only 20%, so not everyone will see rain. Any rain we do get, will not last long. There will be plenty of passing clouds, but that won’t stop the heat. Highs today will be in the low 90s, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s! Even though fall is officially starting today, it certainly will not feel like it! By tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end.More >>
For today, we will have a few small pop up showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are at only 20%, so not everyone will see rain. Any rain we do get, will not last long. There will be plenty of passing clouds, but that won’t stop the heat. Highs today will be in the low 90s, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s! Even though fall is officially starting today, it certainly will not feel like it! By tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end.More >>
It was a night of insight and inspiration empowering women in Lake Charles on Thursday night. This is the 7th year of "Live Well Women" hosted by Kayla Courvell who is the anchor of The FOX 29 Morning Show. She introduced the guest speaker for the night, Allison Massari, who delivered a storytelling message of courage, compassion and perseverance. Massari knows of what she speaks. She's survived two traumatic accidents, one leaving her burned ...More >>
It was a night of insight and inspiration empowering women in Lake Charles on Thursday night. This is the 7th year of "Live Well Women" hosted by Kayla Courvell who is the anchor of The FOX 29 Morning Show. She introduced the guest speaker for the night, Allison Massari, who delivered a storytelling message of courage, compassion and perseverance. Massari knows of what she speaks. She's survived two traumatic accidents, one leaving her burned ...More >>
Could there be another RV park coming to Calcasieu Parish? That was the big question at Thursday night's police jury meeting. One by one, residents stood up voicing their opposition to another RV park. "Would you guys want to look out your back door with your family and see an RV park," said resident Tina Knippers. The proposed RV park would be just off of Highway 108 West near Choupique Road in Sulphur. Applicant Wendell Thibodeaux says he ...More >>
Could there be another RV park coming to Calcasieu Parish? That was the big question at Thursday night's police jury meeting. One by one, residents stood up voicing their opposition to another RV park. "Would you guys want to look out your back door with your family and see an RV park," said resident Tina Knippers. The proposed RV park would be just off of Highway 108 West near Choupique Road in Sulphur. Applicant Wendell Thibodeaux says he ...More >>