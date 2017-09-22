Oberlin man accused of selling synthetic marijuana and child end - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Oberlin man accused of selling synthetic marijuana and child endangerment

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Rodney Botley (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office) Rodney Botley (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Allen Parish Sheriff's Office)
ALLEN PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

An Oberlin man is accused of selling synthetic marijuana in Allen Parish, according to authorities.

Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert said Rodney Botley, Jr., 31, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and child endangerment.

On Sept. 19, narcotics officers received a "tip" of narcotics sales by Botley from at a residence located on 210 East 5th Avenue, in Oberlin, Hebert said. The officers documented suspected who bought narcotics from Botley at that location. On the following day, officers conducted a search of the residence and vehicle on the property. They discovered evidence of synthetic marijuana sales from the residence and seized as evidence several bags of synthetic marijuana, digital scales, baggies and a bottle of "Basel" leaves. 

Botley was booked into the Allen Parish Jail. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Serious structure fire reported in Jeff Davis Parish

    Serious structure fire reported in Jeff Davis Parish

    Friday, September 22 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-09-22 19:37:36 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Calcasieu Parish OEP is reporting a serious structure fire in Jeff Davis Parish Friday afternoon.

    The Iowa Fire Department and Jeff Davis Fire Department are responding to a "fully-involved" structure fire at 21242 Clifton Road, said OEP Director Dick Gremillion.

    More >>

    Calcasieu Parish OEP is reporting a serious structure fire in Jeff Davis Parish Friday afternoon.

    The Iowa Fire Department and Jeff Davis Fire Department are responding to a "fully-involved" structure fire at 21242 Clifton Road, said OEP Director Dick Gremillion.

    More >>

  • breaking

    2nd arrest made in connection with Moss Bluff credit union robbery

    2nd arrest made in connection with Moss Bluff credit union robbery

    Friday, September 22 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-09-22 17:05:14 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    A second arrest has been made in connection with the robbery of a Moss Bluff credit union in May.

    More >>

    A second arrest has been made in connection with the robbery of a Moss Bluff credit union in May.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First day of Fall is a hot one, with a few pop up showers possible

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First day of Fall is a hot one, with a few pop up showers possible

    Friday, September 22 2017 4:48 AM EDT2017-09-22 08:48:32 GMT
    A few showers possible this afternoonA few showers possible this afternoon

    For today, we will have a few small pop up showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are at only 20%, so not everyone will see rain. Any rain we do get, will not last long. There will be plenty of passing clouds, but that won’t stop the heat. Highs today will be in the low 90s, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s! Even though fall is officially starting today, it certainly will not feel like it! By tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end.

    More >>

    For today, we will have a few small pop up showers in the afternoon. Rain chances are at only 20%, so not everyone will see rain. Any rain we do get, will not last long. There will be plenty of passing clouds, but that won’t stop the heat. Highs today will be in the low 90s, with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s! Even though fall is officially starting today, it certainly will not feel like it! By tonight, we will keep the rain chances low as all showers come to an end.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly