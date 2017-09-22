2nd arrest made in connection with Moss Bluff credit union robbery

A second arrest has been made in connection with the robbery of a Moss Bluff credit union in May.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers said Christopher Guidry, 31, of Elton, was identified as the second suspect in connection with the robbery at CSE Federal Credit Union in Moss Bluff on May 22.

Using surveillance video, detectives were able to identify Guidry as the driver of the car that drove by the credit union several times before and after the robbery, Myers said. During the investigation, detectives learned Guidry had prior knowledge of the robbery and assisted in conducting wire transfers with a portion of the stolen money from the credit union.

On Aug. 24, Judge Ronald Ware signed a warrant charging Guidry with principal to simple robbery in the amount of $20,000, Myers said. Guidry is currently incarcerated in the Lafayette Parish Jail on unrelated charges.

The first suspect, Ray J. McAllister, 37, of Del Valle, Texas, was arrested last month and is currently being held in Waco, Texas, on unrelated charges. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $150,000.

The FBI assisted in the investigation.

CPSO Detective Roland Jones was the lead investigator.

