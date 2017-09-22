Louisianians aren't buying viral video of 'Cajun red beans and rice'

Remember the social media outrage from Disney's version of a 'healthy' Louisiana gumbo from 2016?More >>
High school football scores and highlights
The man wanted in connection with the theft of a crossbow has been arrested according to a post made on the DeRidder Police Department Facebook page. DeRidder Police Department Paul Thomas Lavan, 49, of Kinder, is charged with theft by shoplifting. Surveillance photos released by the police showed Lavan at a DeRidder store where he allegedly removed an anti-theft device off of a crossbow and left the store without paying. The crossbow was valued at $398 The DeRidde...
Hodges Gardens. It's one of the most beautiful spots in Louisiana, but in just days visitors will no longer be able to see it. It's almost time. Time for something good to come to an end. Chris Nolen is sorting and packing up items from Hodges Gardens State Park. "What are you going to do with magnets that say Hodges Gardens State Park when there's no state park," said Nolen. That's right Hodges Gardens will officially be closing ...
Robert Colston Sr. died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to testimony today from the Calcasieu Parish coroner. Parish Coroner Dr. Terry Welke was on the witness stand late Thursday afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of Stacy Johnson Jr., who is accused of killing Colston.
