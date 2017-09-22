Louisianians aren't buying viral video of 'Cajun red beans and rice'

Remember the social media outrage from Disney's version of a 'healthy' Louisiana gumbo from 2016?

Well, the entire State of Louisiana is outraged again.

This time, it's Food and Wine's version of "Cajun red beans and rice."

Facebook commenters immediately shared their opinions with some providing their own version of the recipe:

The Facebook post has been viewed a million times and shared more than 10,000 times.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.